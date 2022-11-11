Wakiso Giants put an end to SC Villa’s perfect run at Wankulukuku this season with a 2-1 defeat on Friday.

Goals from Ibrahim Kasule and Shariph Kimbowa were enough for the Purple Sharks before Seif Batte pulled one back for the Jogoos.

Villa started well and should have taken an early lead but Charles Bbaale was at fault for missing two good chances.

Kasule celebrates opener against SC Villa Credit: John Batanudde

First, he failed to control a long ball from Ivan Bogere before his weak shot after intercepting Apollo Kagogwe’s run from defence.

Moses Aliro was also at fault for missing a good opportunity when he was put through on goal by Kasule.

But the deadlock was finally broken in the 16th minute when Kasule jumped high to control Grant Matsiko cross and volleyed home before he could be closed down by Villa’s defence.

SC Villa’s Gift Fed and Wakiso Giants Kimbowa fight for the ball Credit: John Batanudde

From then on, it was Wakiso Giants all through with Kimbowa, Kasule and left back George Kaddu getting close to extending the lead but Villa held on.

The second goal arrived at the end of the first stanza when a short corner by Wakiso Giants saw Bukenya, Matsiko and Bukenya get involved and the latter set up Kimbowa to slot home from close range.

Kasule beats his man Credit: John Batanudde

In the second half, Villa returned a changed side and pressed high pinning the Purple Sharks in their own half and got rewarded when Batte got the goal in the 60th minute when Wakiso Giants failed to clear from a corner.

SC Villa players Credit: John Batanudde

It awakened the visitors who regained control of the game and began dominating the game again.

Both coaches made changes but the score line couldn’t change at the final minutes.

The three points take Wakiso Giants to 14 points, same as table leaders BUL but in second position due to goal difference ahead of their next home game against Gaddafi on November 18.

Midfield battle between Ssenfuka and Sserubiri Credit: John Batanudde

SC Villa drop to 3rd on the table with 13 points and next on menu is a trip to Arua Hill on November 19.

Line-ups:

SC Villa XI vs Wakiso Giants Credit: John Batanudde

SC Villa: Kibirige (GK), Agandu (Tabu 68’), Musana, Gift ©, Ssemakula, Ssekajja (Goffin 68’), Sserubiri, Bogere (Kalule 79’), Batte, Bbaale, Kafumbe (Kakande 21’)

Unused subs: Muhindo (GK), Tusaba and Barenge

Wakiso Giants XI vs SC Villa Credit: John Batanudde

Wakiso Giants: Kiirya (GK), Matsiko, Kaddu (Komakech 68’), Lubwama, Kagogwe, Bukenya, Ssenyonjo ©, Kasule (Ogik 80’), Kimbowa, Ssenfuka and Aliro (Masiko 85’)

Unused subs: Yunus (GK), Onega, Irasa and Ssenyonga

Match Details

Goals: Batte 60’ | Kasule 16’, Kimbowa 45’

Bookings: Agandu 53’, Sserubiri 79’ | Bukenya 50’

Man of the Match: Lawrence Bukenya