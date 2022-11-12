Overview: The UEFA Foundation for Children's board of trustees has allocated funding to 65 projects supporting the rights of children and young people worldwide, with a total with a total amount granted expected to surpass €4.9m (at least Ug. Shs 19,104,152,367.44).

Following incredible works of charity with the local communities and satisfactory accountability of the previous funds received, the Aliguma Foundation from Uganda once again has been considered for another funding grant by the UEFA Foundation for Children.

On top of organizing the annual slum football tournament in the Acholi quarters locality (Banda – Nakawa), the Aliguma Foundation also leveled and re-greened the playing surface, engaged the local communities in sustainable projects [through ports For Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP)] and also procured land for stadium construction in Masindi from the previous funding.

UEFA Foundation for Children supports 65 humanitarian projects around the world with a total amount granted expected to surpass €4.9m (at least Ug. Shs 19,104,152,367.44).

The Aliguma Foundation is among the 12 NGO’s from Africa considered as confirmed at the latest board meeting chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin.

Aliguma Foundation CEO Ritah Aliguma hands over memorable memento to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (Credit: Aliguma Foundation)

The other 11 are Kenya’s Water 4 Wildlife Maasai Mara Foundation, Karibu Tanzania Organization (Tanzania), Play for Change (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Busajo Onlus (Ethiopia), Terre des hommes (Egypt), Association Kenskoadell Africa (Ivory Coast), Libre Vue (Mali), Altus Sport (South Africa), CIELO (Togo), International Organization for Migration (Tunisia) and Exodos Ljublijana (Burkina Faso).

Ritah Aliguma engages the young talents during a ball heading session at the Acholi Quarters play ground before leveling and regreening

Ritah Aliguma , founder of Aliguma Foundation with the slums children

In addition to 30 different European projects and special funding for the Ukraine response, the foundation will support 12 projects in Africa, 12 in Asia, seven in Central and South America, and two in Oceania.

It will also continue to partner with Lay’s on the building of new pitches for children in particularly deprived locations.

The total value of funding provided by the foundation this season will be more than €4.9m.

We often say how powerful the impact of football on our lives is, but the work of our Foundation for Children illustrates that in the best possible way. Together with our partners, we are proud to announce that next year we will deliver 65 projects, which should enable a greater number of children across the globe to enjoy the magic of football while also offering them hope for a better tomorrow. Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President

The Aliguma Foundation

Čeferin is also due in Uganda for a special visit to supervise the incredible work of the Aliguma Foundation whose director Ritah Aliguma is a former vice president of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) who served for two terms under the epoch of Sabiiti Muwanga.

Meanwhile, the board of trustees also received an update on ongoing projects and on the impact of the foundation’s support for child victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, the board members expressed gratitude to the European football community, which had supported numerous initiatives to support Ukraine and neighboring countries affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Ritah Aliguma, founder of the Aliguma Foundation

Radrizzani joins the UEFA Foundation for Children’s board of trustees

The UEFA Foundation for Children also announced the appointment of Andrea Radrizzani as a new member of the board of trustees

As well as being the chair of Leeds United, Radrizzani is one of the world’s leading sports media entrepreneurs and the founder of Play for Change, an international sport and development non-profit aiming to help marginalized and at-risk youth, particularly in the developing world.

It is a great honour and privilege to take a seat on the UEFA Foundation for Children’s board of trustees. I am dedicated to having a positive impact on children’s lives using the power of football and sport, and I look forward to harnessing my experience in cooperation with the other trustees to deliver a better future for our younger generations. Andrea Radrizzani, Chairperson Leeds United & latest Board member UEFA Foundation for Children

The next board meeting is scheduled to take place on 3 June 2023 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.