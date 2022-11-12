Overview:
2022 Kakira Golf Open Tournament | Gross
- Champion: Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club) – 70
- 1st Runners up: Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 71
- 2nd Runners up: Lulet Sande (Jinja Club) – 72
Godfrey Nsubuga won the 2022 Kakira Golf Open championship at the 9-hole Jinja club.
Nsubuga, a member of Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi posted 2- under par 70 in 18 holes’ action.
“I am happy for this victory. I was composed throughout the championship having played 18 holes earlier at Namulonge. I give glory to God for the victory” Nsubuga remarked.
Nsubuga was a stroke better than Entebbe club’s Michael Tumusiime (71).
Jinja club’s Lulet Sande par level par (72) and finished third overall.
Ivan Sekulima and Joseph Cwinya-ai tied for 4th with 2-over 74.
Edson Kabereebe (75), Mufti Musinguzi (76), Phillip Kasango (77), Andrew Ssekibejja (77) and Joseph Kasozi (78) completed the top ten.
Tadeo Rodell Gaita won the professional section with a sudden death victory over Silver Opio and Deo Akope.
Gaita scored 71 on day one and 3-under 69 for the subsequent round to tally 140 total gross in 36 holes.
The tournament will climax on Saturday afternoon with the official prize giving.