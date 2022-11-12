Overview: Mehta Golf Club's Godfrey Nsubuga was a stroke better than Entebbe club’s Michael Tumusiime (71).

2022 Kakira Golf Open Tournament | Gross

Champion: Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club) – 70

Godfrey Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club) – 1 st Runners up: Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 71

Michael Tumusiime (Entebbe Club) – 2nd Runners up: Lulet Sande (Jinja Club) – 72

Godfrey Nsubuga won the 2022 Kakira Golf Open championship at the 9-hole Jinja club.

Nsubuga, a member of Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi posted 2- under par 70 in 18 holes’ action.

“I am happy for this victory. I was composed throughout the championship having played 18 holes earlier at Namulonge. I give glory to God for the victory” Nsubuga remarked.

Jinja club’s Lulet Sande par level par (72) and finished third overall.

Ivan Sekulima and Joseph Cwinya-ai tied for 4th with 2-over 74.

Edson Kabereebe (75), Mufti Musinguzi (76), Phillip Kasango (77), Andrew Ssekibejja (77) and Joseph Kasozi (78) completed the top ten.

Tadeo Rodell Gaita won the professional section with a sudden death victory over Silver Opio and Deo Akope.

Gaita scored 71 on day one and 3-under 69 for the subsequent round to tally 140 total gross in 36 holes.

The tournament will climax on Saturday afternoon with the official prize giving.