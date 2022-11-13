Overview: Mehta Golf Club's Godfrey Nsubuga capped off a memorable week with his second trophy (2022 Equity Namulonge Open) in two days after the 2022 Kakira Golf Open in Jinja.

2022 Equity Namulonge Golf Open:

Champion : Godfrey Nsubuga – 144 Gross (36 Holes) *won sudden death on hole no.9

Runners up: Joseph Kakooza – 144 Gross (36 Holes)

The Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge was the place to be on Friday, 11th November and the subsequent day as the 2022 Equity Namulonge Golf open took center stage.

Mehta Golf Club – Lugazi’s Godfrey Nsubuga had the broadest and last smile with the overall’s trophy.

Nsubuga capped off a memorable week with his second trophy in two days after the 2022 Kakira Golf Open in Jinja.

Godfrey Nsubuga putts at Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge

How Nsubuga won:

The national team golfer needed a sudden death victory on par-4 hole 9 after a tie with Namulonge’s artisan Joseph Kakooza.

The two golfers had tied on 144 gross in 36 days played over two days.

Nsubuga opened his round with a 3-over 74 on day one and bettered with 2-under 70.

His challenger Kakooza opened with a disappointing 5-over 77 and slashed ten strokes with the tournament’s best gross score of 5-under 67 to force the play-off.

The play-off on the par-4 hole 18 had Nsubuga register a par (level) score as Kakooza bogied.

There was tension during the play-off before pensive gallery.

Nsubuga’s Tee-shot with the driver landed 5 meters off the green as Kakooza was miles away.

Kakooza drove his second shot 3 meters from the green before chipping the ball, two club lengths from the pin.

Meanwhile, Nsubuga chipped for his second shot, and it settled a club length from the pin.

Nsubuga narrowed pocketed the ball for a birdie opportunity, but his first putt settled on the green cup as he rolled the ball in for the par.

Kakooza was left with one chance to level with a successful putt it missed it to hand victory to Nsubuga.

“I want to thank God for the Equity Namulonge Open victory that also comes on the same day as the Kakira open. I thank the sponsors led by Equity for the amazing sponsorship as well as the MaryLouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club management for improving the course. I thank my fellow players and my home club at Mehta” he stated in the victory speech at the 19th hole.

Besides the trophy, Nsubuga was also given a 43 Inch SMART Toshiba Television flat screen.

There were a couple of trophies and other prizes to the outstanding golfers in the various categories ranging from amateur men, ladies, senior and the side-bets (nearest to the pin and longest drive contests).

The Joseph duo of Kasozi (149 gross in 36 holes) and Kakooza (144) were the second and first runners up respective to the overall champion Nsubuga.

All winners at the Equity Namulonge open 2022

Other top performers:

Joram Tumwine and Edrae Kagombe won the male and female seniors’ gongs.

Peter Mubiru took the group A men nett, Joel Kagoro (group B) and Isaac (group C).

Joweria Namanda won the best lady gross (79) and the net winner was handicap 36 golfer Sheila Ayebare (68).

Joel Kagoro and Dinah Angol took home the best nearest to the pin accolades for men and ladies respectively.

Timothy Lwanga smiled with the longest drive trophy for men and the long hitting Meron Kyomugisha was rewarded with the longest drive ladies trophy.

The different golfers pose at the 2022 Equity Namulonge Golf Open

Equity Bank Executive Director Anthony Kituuka, Uganda Golf Union vice president Jackson Were, Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club -Namulonge chairperson Martin Mubiru, captain Collins Bulafu and other sponsors’ representatives graced the official closing ceremony.

G-Force Band entertained the golfers and other guests who wined and dined till the late hours of Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Side Bets:

Nearest to the pin:

Men : Joel Kagoro

: Joel Kagoro Ladies: Dinah Angol

Longest Drive: