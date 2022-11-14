Tuesday November 15, 2022

Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4pm

Wounded Maroons return to fortress Luzira eager to get back to winning ways when they host Blacks Power on Tuesday.

The Prisoners lost their last outing 3-0 at champions Vipers and host a side that held the Venoms for over seventy five minutes over the weekend before their resilience was broken by Ashraf Mandela penalty.

At home, the hosts will fancy their chances having not lost a game so far winning twice and drawing the other.

In Blacks Power, they face a side that has shown improvement every passing game and it won’t be a walk in the park.

Bronson Nsubuga returns with the visitors and will be desperate to show his former bosses what they miss in him.

Hussein Mbalangu will want Nsubuga, Mike Siwu and Dickens Okwir to show up in nonsense manner if they are to stun the hosts who have proved hard to beat especially at Luzira.

Maroons will miss the services of Umar Kyebatala who was involved in an accident but have Fred Amaku, Solomon Walusimbi and Noel Nasasira to call for goals.