Overview: Musa Ntege's latest bout was against Tanzanian cruiser weight boxer Shaban Hamadi Jongo at the Super Dome Arena in Dar es Salaam city, Tanzania on 4th November 2022. He won by a technical knock-out in the 6th round.

Musa Ntege Professional Record:

10 Fights

8 Victories

6 Knock outs

2 Losses

Professional boxer Musa Ntege, 29, has now set his eyes and focus on continental and global titles.

This comes after he successfully defended his title against Tanzanian cruiser weight boxer Shaban Hamadi Jongo at the Super Dome Arena in Dar es Salaam city, Tanzania.

A technical knockout in the 6th round on November 4, 2022, floored down Hamadi.

Addressing the media at Club Obligato in Kampala on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Ntege who is under the Nara Boxing Promotionz Limited vowed to give his best shot forward to the continental and global titles.

Now it is the time to conquer Africa and the rest of the world. I have what it takes to fight for the continental and global titles. It is a process of commitment and hard work.” Musa Ntege, Professional boxer

Musa Ntege’s special press conference at Club Obligato. Hussein Babu Lubowa, CEO Nara Promotionz (is extreme right)

L-R: Salim Uhuru, Maureen Mulangira and Musa Ntege addressing the media at Club Obligato in Kampala

The press conference was also graced by the president of Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) Salim Uhuru, treasurer Maureen Mulangira, Nara Promotionz officials led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hussein Babu Lubowa, among others.

Ntege joined the paid ranks in 2015 and has done what it takes to become a champion.

Professional fighter Musa Ntege (third from left) shows off his Belt

He has fought his way to stardom as evidenced by the number of wins he has.

His current record stands at 10 fights; 8 of these with victories (6 knock outs) and 2 losses.

Ntege’s first defense was against Tanzanian Imani Kawaya in April while the first title win was in September 2019 against Paul Kamatha, still from Tanzania.

At the time being, professional boxing is on its peak in the country

Uganda Professional Boxing Commission is credited with sanctioning fights and this year has been fruitful.

Just before the year ends, there are more professional bouts lined up in Kampala at Club Obligato, Lugogo Cricket Oval and at Aponye Mall near Mega Standard Supermarket.