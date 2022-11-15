Overview:
The main fight is between legendary Kassim “The Dream” Ouma and Kenya’s Rayton “Boom Boom” Okwiri in a 10 round middle weight contest.
Rumble in Kampala:
- Boxing Day: 26th December 2022
- Main Fight: Kassim “The Dream” Ouma Vs Rayton “Boom-Boom” Okwiri (10 Rounds)
- At Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala
- Ticket Fees: 20,000/= (Ordinary), VIP (50,000/=), VVIP (1,000,000/=), Ring Side (2,000,000/=)
There are fourteen different fights that will be played on Boxing Day (26th December 2022), Lugogo Cricket Oval during a boxing bonanza dubbed “Rumble in Kampala”.
Currently based in Germany, Ouma is a former IBF Junior Middle Weight World Champion whilst Okwiri is a two time Olympian.
Ouma, 44, has played as many as 47 fights. Of these, he has won 29 bouts (18 by knockout and 11 by decision), 16 losses (4 by knock outs and 12 by decision) and one draw.
This will be his first ever professional fight in Uganda and the second on the African continent after the bout against Adam Katumwa that was held in Okapi Hotel, Kigali – Rwanda.
His opponent Rayton Okwiri from Kenya has fought 6 times with 5 wins (4 knock-outs and 1 by decision), with one draw.
He won over four Tanzanians Hussein Itaba, Pascal Kimaru, Salehe Mkalekwa and Daudi Imano Kawalya as well as over country mate Patrick Amote.
The draw was against American Aleem Moshea on 19th October 2017 at May Flower Hotel, Washington D.C.
Co-main Fight:
The co-main fight will be in the heavy weight category between Uganda’s Yusuf Babu and Tanzanian Alphonce Muchumiatumbo for 8 rounds.
Regional Title:
Olympian David “De Animal” Ssemujju will face off with Tanzania’s Salehe Mkalekwa in the super-welter weight for the regional title that will last 12 rounds.
National Titles:
In the Light-Welter weight category, Isaac “Spartaa” Ssebuufu takes on Mubarak “Senor” Sseguya for 10 rounds.
The other light-welter bouts will witness Farahat “King Falat” Manirola against Jamilu “Mr Pantsman” Kayiwa for 8 rounds and Swalik “Tyson” Kisitu against Richard Ndifuna (8 rounds).
Kamada “Sure-Fire” Ntege shall square up against Medi “Cobra” Bukenya in Super-Middle (10 rounds).
Other undercards:
Henry “Stopper” Kasujja, making his third professional fight will face off the veteran fighter Robert “Ring Doctor” Kamya in Super Welter (8 rounds).
There will be three light heavy fights, all lasting for 8 rounds each.
Hamza “Champion” Latigo will play Taafu “Tough” Odoyi, Saulo “Mr Bad Intentions” Male against Saidi Chako and Abdul “Breaker-Breaker” Njego plays Jamada Wangobola.
Meanwhile, Umar Badru “Faza Lee” Nyombi shall take on Yasin Kakungulu (4 Rounds) in the Cruiserweight category.
For the Bantamweight, Rogers “Bantam” Kamulegeya squares up against Isma “Afaba” Ssekitto (8 rounds) as Conrad “King Kong” Sseruyange will take on Ali “Messiah” Mirembe in Super Feather weight category (six rounds).
The promoter of Rumble in Kampala is Stephen Sembuya Magulu under the 12 Rounds Sports Promotion. The match maker Ali Faisal Ashinda.
“We have organized the best match-ups and the bouts will be interesting. We encourage all the boxing fanatics to turn up on Boxing Day at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala for these fights that will be climaxed by Kassim Ouma against Rayton Okwiri fight. We promised the best organization on the day” Ashinda reveals.
Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC) has commissioned all the fights.
Partners:
The main organizers are 12 Rounds Sports Promotions with other partners as Yuvraj Tvs, Uhuru Restaurant, African Chocolate Company, Visage Salon and Bukedde TV 1.
Music diva Winnie Nwagi and King Saha will perform on the night.
Catalogue of All Fights:
- Super Middle: Kassim “The Dream” Ouma (Uganda) Vs Rayton “Boom-Boom” Okwiri (Kenya) – 10 Rounds
- Heavy Weight: Yusuf Babu (Uganda) Vs Alphonce Muchumiatumbo (Tanzania) – 8 Rounds
- Super-welter weight: David “De Animal” Ssemujju (Uganda) Vs Salehe Mkalekwa (Tanzania) – 12 Rounds
- Light-Welter: Isaac “Sparta” Ssebuufu Vs Mubarak “Sensor” Sseguya – 10 Rounds
- Super-Middle: Kamada “Sure-Fire” Ntege Vs Medi “Cobra” Bukenya – 10 Rounds
- Super Welter: Henry “Stopper” Kasujja Vs Robert “Ring Doctor” Kamya – 8 Rounds
- Light Heavy: Hamza “Champion” Latigo Vs Taafu “Tough” Odoyi – 8 Rounds
- Light Heavy: Saulo “Mr Bad Intentions” Male Vs Saidi Chako – 8 Rounds
- Light welter: Swalik “Tyson” Kisitu Vs Richard Ndifuna – 8 Rounds
- Light Heavy: Abdul “Breaker-Breaker” Njego Vs Jamada Wangobola – 8 Rounds
- Cruiserweight: Umar Badru “Faza Lee” Nyombi Vs Yasin Kakungulu – 4 Rounds
- Bantamweight: Rogers “Bantam” Kamulegeya Vs Isma “Afaba” Ssekitto – 8 Rounds
- Super Feather: Conrad “King Kong” Sseruyange Vs Ali “Messiah” Mirembe – 6 Rounds
- Light welter: Farahat “King Falat” Manirola Vs Jamilu “Mr Pantsman” Kayiwa – 8 Rounds