Former Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, has surprised Ugandan fans in a tweet that suggests he is coming out of retirement to play for the national team yet again.

In the post, Onyango who currently turns out for Mamelodi Sundowns reveals he could be primed for another shot in the country’s colours.

“Uganda Cranes, guess who’s back?!!..” he wrote on his Twitter page.

"Uganda Cranes, guess who's back?!!.." he wrote on his Twitter page.

Onyango retired from the national team in April 2021 at the time penning down an emotional letter to the federation.

It was a few hours after helping Mamelodi Sundowns beat Chippa United 2-1 in South African Premier League when he announced his retirement from international football.

It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from International Football. After much consideration, my family, managers and I decided it was in my best interest to hang my gloves on my beloved Cranes. Big thanks to every Ugandan over the years. Denis Onyango

Since his departure, FUFA re-hired head coach Milutin Sredojević and this publication even hinted at the local football governing body courting the former skipper for another stint.

The 2016 CAF African Player of the Year based in Africa surely needs no introduction to Uganda and its football fans.

Onyango helped the Cranes qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations – conceding only two goals in six matches in their qualifying group.

He led the Cranes at the Egypt 2019 AFCON finals as well, famously remembered for his spectacular save against Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

See more Denis Onyango has pulled off a remarkable save to keep Uganda in the match.



Sadio Mane has now missed two penalties at #AFCON2019

He started his career at Nsambya FC, SC Villa in Uganda before joining St George in Ethiopia, Supersport, Black Aces, Bidvest Wits, and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

He made his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations in the 31st edition, hosted by Gabon from 14 January 2017 to 5 February 2017.

