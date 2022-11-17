Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Micho Sredojević has welcomed the return of former captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango to the national team.

Micho has had a long-standing relationship with the shot-stopper, occasionally inviting him to share moments with the team since he announced his retirement in April 2022.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star teased a return to international football after tweeting an image of himself with the caption; “Uganda Cranes, guess who’s back?!!..”

Uganda Cranes, guess who's back?!!🧤🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/H4r5aeylsM — Dennis Onyango 🇺🇬 (@masindeonyango) November 17, 2022

Micho has since offered his comments to warmly welcome him back to the side especially the upcoming qualifiers for the 2026 Mexico-USA World Cup looming.

Denis Onyango had physically gone but his spirit and his soul has always stayed with Uganda Cranes. He is like a distant technical director of the team because he has always been supportive… and he’s always welcome to contribute because we are one big Ugandan football family that has a big World Cup dream of making 2026 come true. Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Micho Sredojević

Uganda will participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with hope of making it to the Canada, Mexico, and the United States among the 48 teams, expanded from 32.

Onyango helped the Cranes qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations – conceding only two goals in six matches in their qualifying group.

He led the Cranes at the Egypt 2019 AFCON finals as well, famously remembered for his spectacular save against Senegal’s Sadio Mane.