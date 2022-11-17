FUFA Competition Disciplinary Panel has made a ruling over the game between SC Villa and Wakiso Giants that ended with crowd violence last week at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankuluku.

The game ended in a 2-1 win for Wakiso Giants but SC Villa fans turned chaotic and needed the intervention of police by firing teargas to disperse the rowdy fans that were pelting stones towards the match officials.

According to the findings by the panel, SC Villa failed to reign on their fans.

Below are the findings;

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against Sports Club Villa (SC Villa)

pursuant to match reports stating that, during the StarTimes Uganda Premier

League match No 46 SC Villa vs. Wakiso Giants FC match played on Friday, 11th

November 2022 at Mutesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku, it was reported that:

During half time interval match officials were denied access to the dressing

room by the home team fans who were violent, throwing stones and bottles

to the match officials and the match officials failed to access the dressing

room at half time interval. After the match, the fans continued to throw bottles at match officials as they walked from the field of play to the dressing room which prompted police into action. The fans poured urine at the match officials while in the

dressing room through the windows. It was further reported that during the scuffle the team doctor of Wakiso

giants was stoned and injured on his forehead.

All of the above actions are in violation of the FUFA Competitions Rules and bring the game of football into disrepute.

The above disciplinary charges were put to the attention of the SC Villa, which filed a written response on the 15th November 2022 in its defence to the effect

that:

SC Villa admitted all charges. Contended that deduction of points from the Club and fines will not help to solve the problem. The Club also raised several mitigating factors in its defence.

HEARING OF THE CASE

On the 16th of November 2022, the Competitions Disciplinary Panel convened to

determine the matter, the Club was represented by the Vice President Mr. William

Nkemba, Mr Bakaki Daniel (Trustee of the Club) and the CEO Mr Bazirengedde

Muhammad appeared when the Committee had closed the proceedings.

In the hearing, Club supplemented to what was stated in the written defence and the Committee considered the same in its findings and decision.

The decision made are as follows;