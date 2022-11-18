Overview: Legends Rugby ground, Naguru in Kampala city on Sunday, 27th November 2022 is the confirmed venue for the American Football Africa Zone Series

Event: Africa Zone Series 2022

Africa Zone Series 2022 Date: Sunday, 27 th November

Sunday, 27 November Venue : Legends Rugby Ground, Naguru – Kampala

: Legends Rugby Ground, Naguru – Kampala Charge: Free Entrance

Uganda is ready to host the fifth edition for the American Football Africa Zone Series at Legends Rugby ground, Naguru in Kampala city on Sunday, 27th November 2022.

This was confirmed by Steven George Okeng, president of the American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFA).

Okeng addressed the media during the press briefing at their headquarters in Ntinda, Kampala on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Uganda is set to host the 2022 Africa Zone series of American Football. This is a very momentous time for Uganda as a country. We shall host three other countries. We are doing the necessary preparations to have a great championship. Steven George Okeng, president of the American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFA)

L-R: Mpanga Sudice, Steven George Okeng and Matunes Okoth at Ntinda Ministers’ Village (head offices of American Football Association of Uganda)

Uganda and Kenya will play full contact as Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will engage in the flag championship.

American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFA) will provide the expected teams with transport, feeding, security and partial accommodation.

“The Africa Zone series is a ranking tournament as well ahead of the next continental championship in Ireland come 2023.” Okeng stated.

The Africa Zone series is a championship that started four years and Uganda is hosting for the first time possible.

Action between Uganda and Kenya during the 2022 East Africa Super Bowl American Football Championship in Nairobi city

Government assistance:

Okeng noted that they are expecting support from the Government towards the organization of the tournament, alongside other partners.

“We expect support from the Government of Uganda and other stakeholders. We are also working closely with American and Swedish Embassy” he added.

On the eve of the match, there is a planned outreach program in Naguru slum area, a rich sports hub famous for producing talented sportsmen.

“On the 26th November 2022, there is a planned out-reach program in the Naguru slum area. We have engaged area leaders in Naguru about sensitization of the game. We shall a march from Kampala road to Jinja road through to Naguru, talk to young athletes.” Okeng added.

The Africa Zone Series at Legends Rugby Grounds will be free of charge to all spectators.