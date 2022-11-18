The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this Sunday in Qatar but for Uganda, the focus is on qualifying for the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico, and the USA.

Nile Breweries, through its flagship brand Nile Special which is the official Beer partner of the Uganda Cranes, launched a fundraising drive, Cranes Kabbo, aimed at raising funds that will facilitate the National Team in achieving the dream of playing at the biggest football extravaganza.

The launch happened at Fufa Complex in Mengo with former Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango as the face of the campaign.

“As Nile Special, we feel proud to associate with the Uganda Cranes in a bid to realize the dream of playing on the biggest stage of football.

“We believe this is a dream that can be achieved through collective effort and it is the reason why we are here today to launch the Cranes Kabbo campaign,” said John Paul Semakula, the Nile Breweries Connections Manager.

JP Ssemakula | Credit: John Batanudde

“These Cranes funds are intended to support the Uganda Crane’s 5-year strategic plan for the 2026 World Cup campaign. This is a great cause for the Cranes, and as you all know here in Africa, whenever we have an event, we have to come together to collect funds in a show of support for the cause,” he added.

Denis Onyango, the face of the campaign, said he is proud to be part of the cause but will be proudest if the Cranes make it to the World Cup.

“I’m proud to always associate with the National Team even after my role as an active player. I feel proud to be part of this noble cause of giving a push to the Uganda Cranes in achieving the dream of qualifying for the World Cup.

“Nile Special was with us in qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations twice and I believe this lucky charm will continue with this new target.

“Being part of this as an ambassador makes me proud, but making it to the World Cup will make me the proudest. It’s possible [to qualify for the World Cup] because small countries like Togo have been there before but it’s because they were supported.

Rogers Mulindwa, Rogers Byamukama, Milutin Sredojevic, Denis Onyango abd JP Semakula | Credit: John Batanudde

Summary of Cranes Kabbo Campaign