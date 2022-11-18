FUFA through its Competitions Disciplinary Panel has slapped KCCA FC defender Dennis Iguma with more sanctions.

The development comes from the incident that happened in the game between UPDF FC and KCCA FC played in Bombo last week where Iguma was sent off for head butting UPDF midfielder Ibrahim Magandazi.

Whereas referee Rajab Bakasambe showed marching orders to Iguma, the Disciplinary panel found it necessary to add more sanctions.

In the statement released on Friday, Iguma will serve an extra game and also pay a fine of UGX 500,000.

“In addition to the automatic suspension by the match official; for one extra FUFA competition match .The player shall

miss a total of the next three physically played games after match No.45 UPDF FC Vs KCCA FC in which he head butted the opponent.” Reads the statement.

“A Cash fine of UGX 500,000(Uganda Shillings Five Hundred Thousand to be paid before the player can be allowed to play again after serving his suspension.”

FUFA has come put strong on any incidents that put the game into disrepute recently. The other decisions include barring SC Villa from hosting the next five league matches within Kampala, Buganda and Eastern Regions.

Blacks Power has also been slapped with a fine of one million shillings for failure to tame their fans in the game against Vipers SC.