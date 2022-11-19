Overview: Currently in the third-tier division (Eastern region league), Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos seeks to bounce back swiftly to the top tier

Former Uganda Premier League entity Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos is on a mission possible to restore their sporting mojo.

The coach has beefed up their technical docket with a host of new players as well.

Joseph Kigobe is head coach of the club, assisted by Marvin Mbago (assistant) and Steven Damaka (goalkeeping coach).

Marvin Mbago (assistant) with the head coach Joseph Kigobe (right)

“We have been training well and determined to make it against all odds. Qualification to the FUFA Big League is key” Mbago revealed to Kawowo Sports.

From the old crop of players, JMC management retained seven of them; Ibra Ssebatala, Zubari “Song” Katende, Sam Tibakuuno, Charles Wamukangu, Umar Abujeri, Saleh Okani and George Wampande.

Joseph Kigobe, head coach of Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos

The Jinja Municipal Council Hippos players after a training session

New recruits:

Some of the new players on board include Joram Ogen, formerly at Edgars Academy, goalkeepers Hatimy Mukungu and Musa Oboya (Danida), Charles Dema (St Jude), Sharif Mento (Kyabirya), Anthony Ochan (Walukuba Corporate), Derrick Kasinde (Free agent), Faizo Bakaluba (Free Agent), Sulaiman Kato (Jinja S.S), Sulait Kisitu, Timothy Bwanga and Fred Nyanzi (Jinja Progressive Academy), Shaban Farouk Magumba (Ntoda), Shafik Mugogo (St Jude), Arthur Nabongo (Walukuba Corporate), Rodriguze Chikonde (Dams-Pit) as well as Isaac Kabanda (Walukuba West).

Jinja Municipal Council players during he unvieling ceremony

The team has been training at Kings Gym in Bugembe, a facility owned by one of the club partners Muhammed Sharif as well as at their traditional home ground, Kakindu stadium.

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos chairman Faizal Muhammed anticipates a great season.

“We have done the homework well and expect a great season. We brought on board fresh blood in the team, young and energetic. We also managed to retain a few old players (8 of them) as we plan to qualify for the FUFA Big League.” Faizal noted.

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) officials

JMC Hippos will kick start their season in the Uganda Cup against Mpumudde on Tuesday, 22nd November 2022.

In the league, they also kick off against the same opponents on 3rd December 2022.