Overview: Qatar is the first host nation to lose their opening match at a FIFA World Cup across 22 editions (W16 D6).

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group A):

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Enner “Superman” Valencia remained the name to chorus at the 60,000 seater Al Bayt Stadium as South Americans Ecuador overcame host country Qatar 2-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A opening match.

The Fenerbahce forward struck a first half brace, had a goal disallowed after VAR check and limped out later in the second half.

Coming to the match with 13 goals in Turkish super league, aloft the rest of the scorers, Valencia took his nation tally to 37 goals to become the seal the cult status as the country’s all-time leading scorer.

Valencia might have scored the quickest goal in the opening game of a World Cup when he had the ball in the back of the net in the third minute but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

He was then brought down by the Qatar goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb and calmly scored the resultant kick from the penalty mark on the quarter hour mark.

Enner Valencia celebrates with Ecuador teammates | Credit: FIFA

He then added on a 31st minute header off an inviting cross from the right by Angelo Preciado to give the South Americans a commanding 2-0 halftime lead.

Ecuador has now beaten Qatar for a second time in what is their fourth meeting (D1 L1).

Ecuador players jubilate their 2-0 win over Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener | Credit: FIFA

Upcoming duels:

Senegal plays Netherlands on Monday, 21st November 2022 in group A’s second game at the 40,000 seater Al Thumama stadium.

Meanwhile, two more games in group B will be played.

England face Iran in the early kick off at Khalifa International Stadium (45,416 seater) as USA will play Wales in the late-night contest at the Al 44,740 seater Rayyan stadium.

