Tournament : 2022 Kinyara Golf Open

: 2022 Kinyara Golf Open Categories : Amateurs, Ladies, Seniors & Professionals

: Amateurs, Ladies, Seniors & Professionals Dates : 25 th & 26 th November

: 25 & 26 November Mode of play : Medal

: Medal Venue: At Kinyara Golf Club, Bujenje

As the golfing fraternity get set to travel to Masindi for the annual Kinyara Golf open tournament, the Uganda Golf Union has launched this championship that will be making 24editions.

The launch was held at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 for the tournament last held in 2019 (absent because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

For starters, the 2022 Kinyara Open will take place on the 25th and 26th November 2022 at the 9-hole Kinyara Golf Club, Bujenje in Masindi.

Amateurs, professionals and senior golfers (both men and women) will all be accommodated in this two day’s championship sponsored by Kinyara sugar works.

The gross players in the amateurs’ cluster will play for 18 holes as the professionals go for 36 holes.

Joseph Cwinya-ai is the amateuur defending champion for the men

Defending champions:

The defending champions are Joseph Cwinya-ai, overall winner from Toro golf club), Herman Mutawe, the professional group winner from Uganda golf club and Martha Babirye, the winner of the ladies’ category from Uganda golf club won in 2019.

These are all keen to defend their respective titles amid stiff challenge.

Martha Babirye putts to the pin. She won the overall ladies title at 2019 Kinyara Open

Herman Mutawe won the professional category at 2019 Kinyara Golf Open

The Professionals and Gross players will play 36 holes on Friday 25th November 2022 while the amateurs will play 18 holes on Saturday 26th November 2022.

The event will be crowned with a party and prize giving ceremony on Saturday evening 26th November 2022 followed by a night of dance and merry making.

The Kinyara Open Golf Tournament is a partnership between Kinyara Sugar Limited and Insurance companies (ICEA LION, Liaison Group, UAP Old Mutual, Sanlam, and MUA).

We are very excited to be hosting the Kinyara Golf Tournament after two years of the pandemic and also taking cognizance of the prevailing Ebola situation in the country to organize the golf tournament, we are following all the standard operating procedure requirements. We are very proud to be associated with sports since it’s the only aspect that brings many people from different walks of life and we can’t thank our partners enough for their unwavering commitment to support this tournament. Caroline Amongin, the Corporate Communications Manager Kinyara Sugar Limited.

Kinyara Golf Tournament 2022 launch

We believe as ICEA LION Uganda that ‘we are Better Together’ and that is why we are thrilled to partner with Kinyara Sugar Limited to bring high-caliber professionals and amateur players after a 2-year recess, to promote the game of golf. Gabriel Kuria, the Chief Executive Officer ICEA LION General.

We are proud to be sponsoring this event for over ten years now. Special thanks go to our partners in the insurance industry who have always been support-full. We are extremely proud of the Kinyara Golf Tournament, and we shall always have commitment to support this tournament through our partnership with Kinyara Sugar Limited. Sarah Siryowe, The General Liaison Uganda (IB) Ltd

Kinyara Golf Tournament launch 2022. Middle is Masindi Golf captain Geofrey Angudri

The relationship between Kinyara Sugar Limited and the golf union can only get stronger as it goes a long way to support the growing talent in the game of golf in this country with several players representing the country at international tournaments.

The professional kitty is Shs 10,000,000 that will be shared amongst the different pros who make the treasured cut.

Trophies, prizes as Television set, Refrigerator and other goodies are set to be rewarded to the outstanding golfers.