Overview: Moses Alsayed Lubega's campaign slogan echoed aloud “A member driven association is our shared value”. He takes from Patrick Kanyomozi whose term of office came to an end with a four-year tenure (2 terms of two years each).

The sports journalists in Uganda under the umbrella body of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) have ushered in a new executive committee for a two-year tenure 2022 to 2024.

Moses Alsayed Lubega is the new president of this association founded since 1970.

The development was confirmed during the elective assembly held at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

The election process was presided over by Elijah Njawuzi, an administrator at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC).

Lubega was confirmed democratically via a vote where he tallied 36 votes to his challenger Leone Ssenyange who managed 12 votes.

A total of 92 people were eligible to cast their votes out of the over 180 registered members.

“I am humbled for the trust by the members of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) to vote me as president. I am ready to work with the members of the executive and the entire association to move forward” a soft spoken Lubega revealed in his victory speech.

Clive Kyazze (left) and Moses Alsayed Lubega

Lubega agitates for a member led value addition through members’ value, career development, consolidate appraisal, rights and dignity.

He has also promised USPA a crucial digital positioning, a monetized umbrella, thought leadership (positive activism) and national participation.

Lubega is the director of Animus media (content vehicle) with a weight of experience in television having worked with Next Media Services for six years (2013 to 2019).

The president elect is expected to confirm his vice president in the nearby future.

Clive Kyazze swears in as general secretary

Other elective positions:

The members on the other positions of the executive were all unopposed.

Clive Kyazze, working at Sanyu F.M is secretary general whilst Solomon Ssaka (Next Media Group) is organizing secretary for another term in office.

Vision Group’s Laurian Lubuulwa retained his seat as Treasurer.

Lubuulwa has been treasurer under Kanyomozi’s epoch and was also unopposed after his challenger Francisco Bwambale was disqualified on grounds of not fulfilling the minimal requirements.

After enduring the torrid times of the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2022) where sports was not active for two years, USPA is on a rebuilding spree.

Lubega and his new executive have a mountain of a task to re-organize the once vibrant house in tranquility.

USPA has to engage all its members (new and old) in worthwhile activities and projects, set up a sound secretariat including an administrative office set-up, foster unity in line with sports journalism chores values, lobby for new opportunities, maintain existing partnerships and set up new ones as well.

Some of USPA’s partners include Nile Breweries Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, City Tyres, among others.

One of the former presidents of the association Sabiiti Muwanga, senior members Ahmed Marsha Hussein (current FUFA spokesperson), Eddie Khan Ssemugenyi, Mubarak Kasule, Isaac Mumena, Martin Mugabi graced the elective assembly.