2022 FIFA World Cup (Group G):

Brazil 1-0 Switzerland

Switzerland Cameroon 3-3 Serbia

Brazil beat a resilient Switzerland 1-0 during group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud) in Qatar on Monday, November 28.

Carlos Henrique Casemiro scored the all-important goal for the record five-time FIFA World Cup champions.

Casemiro’s goal (the 6th in 67 international matches) came in the 83rd minute to break the hearts of the determined Swiss.

Casemiro celebrates with Vincius Junior | Credit: FIFA

The result confirmed Brazil into the last 16, joining the defending champions, France.

Brazil missed their talisman Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior through an ankle injury.

The South Americans laboured for long periods of the match as they struggled to breakdown the determined defensive set up of their Group G opponents coached by Murat Yakin.

Vinicius Jnr had looked the most likely to make the breakthrough and saw a second-half strike ruled out by VAR with Richarlison offside earlier in the move.

Earlier on, the thrilling 3-3 draw between Serbia and Cameroon meant that Brazil, with two wins from two matches, are guaranteed a top two spot, although Switzerland – sitting on three points – will need a win in their final group game with Serbia to guarantee their progress.

A draw would be enough if Cameroon don’t beat Brazil.

Serbia scored their goals through Strahinja Pavlovic, Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cameroons’ goals arrived from Jean Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo Moting.