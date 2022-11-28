Division I Playoff Semifinals

Saturday, November 26

M: Kampala Rockets 77-60 Nkumba Marines

M: Livingstone 75-70 Rez Life Saints

W: JT Jaguars 67-18 Watoto

W: Kampala University 53-45 Jills

Sunday, November 27

M: Nkumba Marines 56-59 Kampala Rockets (Rockets win series 2-0)

M: Rez Life Saints 59-49 Livingstone (Series tied 1-1)

W: Watoto 48-107 JT Jaguars (Jaguars win series 2-0)

W: Jills 50-44 Kampala University (Series tied 1-1)

Kampala Rockets have earned promotion to the National Basketball League after sweeping Nkumba Marines in the best-of-three Division I semifinals.

The Rockets followed Saturday’s 77-60 blowout win at Lugogo Indoor Stadium with a nervy 59-56 victory at YMCA to join the topflight league for at least next season.

Peter Cheng followed his 22 points and 12 rebounds performance in Game 1 with another double-double (16 points & 19 rebounds) on Sunday.

Team captain Harry Johnson Lubajo stepped up to contribute 13 points while Kur Garanga chipped in with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the series between regular season leaders Livingstone and fourth-seeded Rez Life Saints is tied at 1-1.

Livingstone powered to a 75-70 win in the series opener on Saturday behind Derrick Otim’s 27 points who got support from Bismark Omoya (18 points).

On Sunday, Rez Life responded with a 59-49 win paced by Timothy Thok’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Okot (12 points) and William Saverino (11) came in handy.

The series decider will be played on Tuesday.

Women’s Division

In the women’s division, JT Jaguars who have been head and shoulders above their competition have earned promotion to the top flight after sweeping Watoto.

Jaguars won the series opener 67-18 and skipper Zainah Lokwameri led from the front with 22 points. Muhayimina Namuwaya (12 points & 11 rebounds) and Brenda Ayere (11) also scored in double figures.

On Sunday, the Jaguars returned to the old self, scoring a century in the 107-48 win. Maureen Amoding poured in 31 points with Lokwameri (16), Namuwaya (15 points & 14 rebounds), Margret Nassali (12) and Rhoda Naggita (10 points & 9 assists) also scoring in double figures.

The series between Kampala University and Lady Jills is tied at 1-1. Kampala University won the series opener 53-45 with Margaret Bagaala netting 27 points.

However, Jills responded on Sunday with a 50-43 win. Christine Namulumba (10 points & 22 rebounds) and Patricia Namugambe were the star performers for Jills while Bagaala had 19 points in a losing effort.