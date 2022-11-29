Overview: The outstanding golfers in the male and female dockets will handsomely be rewarded with glittering trophies, air tickets and other goodies. Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has offered Shs 10,000,000 in cash and branded golf shirts.

Event : 2022 Uganda Seniors’ Golf Open Tournament

: 2022 Uganda Seniors’ Golf Open Tournament Categories : 55 years & above; 55 years & below (subsidiary)

: 55 years & above; 55 years & below (subsidiary) Date : Saturday, 3 rd December

: Saturday, 3 December Venue : Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala Mode of play: Medal

For the seventh year running, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has bankrolled the senior golf open championship at the par 72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

The 2022 edition which will take place on Saturday, 3rd December was officially launched on Tuesday, November 29 in Kampala.

UCAA, as the anchor sponsors have confirmed a cash contribution of Shs. 10,000,000 with other logistics as competition trophies and shirts also to be given out.

Sam Onek, the chairman of Uganda Senior Golfing Society addressed the media, flanked by the other members of the executive and officials of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Onek lauded UCAA and all the other partners for the collective responsibility as he boldly underlined the value of senior golfers.

The senior golf championship is a prestigious competition after the Uganda Open. I therefore wish to appreciate the UCAA and the other partners on board. The cardinal objective of the senior golfing society is to promote and develop the game of golf across the country among the seniors. Sam Onek, the chairman of Uganda Senior Golfing Society

Sam Onek (holding the microphone), president of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society addresses the media

Vianney Luggya, the Principal of Public Relations at UCAA expressed their sincere gratitude to be associated with the senior golf championship.

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCCA) is humbly pleased to be associated with the Uganda senior golfing society. The tournament is a flagship event to Aviation week festivities running 1st to 7th December 2022. This is a way of supporting stake-holders, giving back through CSR; health and sport areas. Golfers are frequent flyers and I therefore wish to thank the Uganda Seniors Golfing Society. They are therefore important in terms and accountability and mileage. We shall also have the Rwabushenyi memorial chess tournament (1st to 4th December 2022) at Kiwatule Recreational centre, Ntinda and a stake-holders engagement workshop on the 7th December 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel. Vianney Luggya, the Principal of Public Relations, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA)

Vianney Luggya, the principal public relations officer at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority addresses the media

Joseph Adrapi, the manager quality assurance at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA)

The press briefing was also graced by Joseph Adrapi (manager Quality Assurance, UCAA), Godwin Murungi (Honrary Secretary), Fred Kasumba (Treasurer) and other officials.

Other partners:

UCAA is joined by a bandwagon of partners as Turkish Airlines, Uganda Airlines, CASE Medicare, Fairway Hotel, Pinnacle Security, Gorilla Trackers, NBS Sport, Crown Beverages Limited among others.

Prizes:

The outstanding golfers in the male and female dockets will handsomely be rewarded with glittering trophies, air tickets and other goodies.

UCAA has offered Shs 10,000,000 in cash and branded golf shirts.

The anchor sponsors will field a formidable team of golfers led by Joseph Adrapi, Michael Tumusiime, Paul Kalemba and Collins.