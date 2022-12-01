The draws for the Netball World Cup 2023 were conducted on Wednesday night in the host city of Cape Town, South Africa.
Uganda’s She Cranes were drawn into Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore.
The tournament is scheduled for July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town Convention Center.
Familiar Opponents
Uganda has in the past events played against all their group opponents.
At the 2019 World Cup, Uganda was in the same pool as Trinidad & Tobago and She Cranes won the game 57-54. They also beat the side 62-28 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
She Cranes played the Silver Ferns of New Zealand and the recently concluded Commonwealth Games and lost 53-40.
The Groups
- Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji
- Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados
- Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka
- Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore