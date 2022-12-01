The draws for the Netball World Cup 2023 were conducted on Wednesday night in the host city of Cape Town, South Africa.

Uganda’s She Cranes were drawn into Group D alongside New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago, and Singapore.

The tournament is scheduled for July 28 to August 6 at the Cape Town Convention Center.

See more #PutYourHandsUp for the final teams for the #NWC2023! pic.twitter.com/1zuiSqY7MF — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Familiar Opponents

Uganda has in the past events played against all their group opponents.

At the 2019 World Cup, Uganda was in the same pool as Trinidad & Tobago and She Cranes won the game 57-54. They also beat the side 62-28 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

She Cranes played the Silver Ferns of New Zealand and the recently concluded Commonwealth Games and lost 53-40.

The Groups