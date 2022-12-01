Overview: The technical docket at Walukuba Masese Sports Academy includes; Marvin Mbago (head coach technical), Joseph Kigove (assistant), Steven Damaka (goalkeeping), Sharif Waiswa (trainer) and Moses Ochira (trainer).

The Walukuba Masese Sports Academy is one project envisaged by many as the spring board to usher in talented sportsmen in Jinja city, and Eastern Uganda as well as the rest of the country in general.

The academy is located at Masese division main playground and accommodates youngsters ranging from the ages of 8 to 14 years.

Walukuba Masese Sports Academy training drills

Humble beginning:

Big projects in life has always owned their founding to humble backgrounds.

This is exactly how the Walukuba Masese Sports Academy was started, an initiative of the retired players from the Walukuba area.

On 14th April 2022, the idea was mooted following a day-long sports gala.

Training session at Walukuba Masese

Player passing the ball at Walukuba Masese Sports Academy

Coaches and directors in attendance at this gala selected the promising players on the day in the U-12 and U-14 clusters.

Of late, the academy has also stretched to the U-10 category.

“Walukuba is a known home of talent when it comes to Eastern Uganda and the entire country at large. This is one of the reasons for founding the Walukuba Masese Sports Academy.” Alfred Ochaya, a former player remarks.

The technical docket at the academy includes; Marvin Mbago (head coach technical), Joseph Kigove (assistant), Steven Damaka (goalkeeping), Sharif Waiswa (trainer) and Moses Ochira (trainer).

Coach talks to the players_Walukuba Masese Sports Academy

The idea of starting this academy emanated from the retired players within Walukuba after realizing the talent in the area was in diminishing returns.

Over the years, Walukuba hub has been best known for producing a number of talented footballers as Simeon Masaba (SC Villa, Police, URA and Uganda Cranes), Geofrey Massa (Police and Uganda Cranes), Jimmy Kidega (SC Villa and Uganda Cranes), Edison Benda (Bunamwaya), Aziz Kemba (Proline), Alfred Ochaya, Mayoka Pepe, Marvin Mbago (Simba), Micheal Mudola, Paul Mwiru (current area Member of Parliament), Brian, Kyalimpa Musitapha, Edward Mugulusi, Mark Itaaga, Sam, Kitara, Abbey Magic, and many others.

The academy now has 46 children.