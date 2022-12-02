Arua Hill SC fought hard to pick maximum points off Express as the two teams faced off at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday.

A goal in the opening stanza from Isaac ‘Falcao’ Ogwang was the difference in the closely contested game.

The win meant the Leopards have won all the three meetings with the Red Eagles, including a double last season.

Express FC came into Friday’s game with hopes of bouncing back to winning ways after losing the last two games to Soltilo Bright Stars and Wakiso Giants.

The poor run stretched further with a narrow defeat to Arua Hill SC.

Ogwang’s solitary strike came at the quarter hour mark firing home from Innocent Maduka’s header.

Express nearly found the equalizer in the 26th minute but Ivan Mayanja saw his effort ricochet off the woodwork.

There were more attempts from the home side but they equally meant a resilient Arua Hill side with goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa picking the man of the match accolade.

Victory takes Arua Hill SC to fifth place on 16 points while Express are two points below on 14 points.