URA FC continued with their false start to the season, registering yet another disappointing result at home on Friday.

The Tax Collectors had a frustrating evening, drawing goalless against fast-improving Blacks Power.

URA have not won in the last four games, drawing three (against KCCA FC, Maroons and Blacks Power) and losing the other (against Vipers SC).

On Friday, the four-time League winners could not find the breakthrough against a resolute Blacks Power side under the tutelage of Hussein Mbalangu.

URA FC have had a torrid start and the results are not coming for Sam Time who is under immense pressure to retain his job.

There are reports that some players including Shafik Kagimu and Joachim Ojera fell out with the club management.

According to a reliable source, the aforementioned duo and a couple of other players refused a pay cut the club was suggesting and that explains why they have been sidelined in the recent engagements.

The result means URA FC remain 9th on the table with 12 points while Blacks Power remain 12th on the log with 9 points.