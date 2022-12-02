The first round of Season Two of the KOSA League, an alumni league for the old students of sports powerhouse Kibuli Secondary School, came to an end last weekend.

The much-anticipated Game Week 7 that was threatened by an early downpour saw Solida FC remain at the top of the table with 35 points, seven clear of the youngest cohort in the league Twaake FC who come second above the inaugural season champions Sasi FC.

Meanwhile, Legends FC, a team that is a collection of the football legends of the yesteryears at Kibuli SS, slid to 4th place after suffering two losses on the day.

The fiercest battles of the day involved Legends FC. The first was against Solida FC and the other was against Lannisters FC. The Legends lost both matches with an identical score of 4-3. Wakiso Giants’ defensive midfielder Rahmat Senfuka put up a very spirited performance for his Solida FC side against Legends FC’s impermeable defense manned by ex-cranes star Daniel Walusimbi.

Legends FC’s Martin Otwao is top of the scoring chart with 20 goals followed by teammate Veron Bikamata and Ahmed Mabirizi both with 16 goals. Ex-Mercenaries star Moses Aliro who turns out for Wakiso Giants in the Uganda Premier League and last season’s top scorer Isaac Owor have 15 goals each.

Round Two promises to be bigger and better with more old students of the school playing for Uganda Premier League clubs promising to join their clusters.

The KOSA League Season Two champions are expected to be crowned in March 2023.

