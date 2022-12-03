Overview: Netherlands will play either Argentina or Australia at the quarter finals

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Netherlands 3-1 USA

The Netherlands smiled over United States of America (USA) after a 3-1 convincing result during the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries scored the goals for Louis Van Gaal’s coached side.

Haji Wright pulled back a goal for the USA with a beautiful flip.

Memphis Depay celebrates | Credit: FIFA

Depay scored the opener after 10 minutes for the early lead.

Blind added the second on the stroke of half time for the 2-0.

Wright scored a beautiful flip to pull a goal back for USA with a quarter an hour to play and create a tense finish to the game.

Dumfries buried the game in Netherlands’ favour inside the final 10 minutes of the game.

The second game at the round of 16 witnessed Argentina against Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Netherlands against USA | Credit: FIFA

Team Line Ups:

Netherlands XI: Andries Noppert (G.K), Daley Blind, Nathan Aké, Van Dijk, Timber, Dumfries, Frenkie De Jong, De Roon, Klaassen, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay

USA XI: Matt Turner (G.K), Robinson, Ream, Zimmerman, Dest, Musah, Adams, McKennie, Pulisic, Ferreira, Timothy Weah