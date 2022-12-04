Result

Gaddafi 1-0 Vipers

Alex Kitaata early goal decided the match between hosts Gaddafi and Vipers and ended the latter’s six game winning streak.

The former SC Villa striker got the goal inside the second minute with a long range effort from just outside the area after being set up by former Vipers man Brian Kalumba.

Roberto Oliviera’s men who remain third on the table with 20 points came into the game with a chance to go top if they had managed to pick three points.

The Brazilian was forced to withdraw Cromwell Rwothomio in the first half for Nigerian striker Abubaker Lawal who surely did no improvement save for a yellow card later in the game for a foul on Shafik Bakaki.

The win lifts Gaddafi to 7th place on 15 points while Venoms stay third with 20 after ten games.

Gaddafi will visit Maroons who lost to Villa 1-0 earlier in the day on December 7 while Vipers host Onduparaka on the same day.