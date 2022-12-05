Dubai Sevens Results:

France 10-07 Uganda

Ireland 33-15 Uganda

Spain 26-05 Uganda

Fiji 29-14 Uganda

Uganda 00-29 Canada

Five matches played, five losses. To sum it up, Uganda Men’s Sevens’ start to the 2022-23 season in Dubai was brutal.

Before the trip to The Sevens Stadium, head coach Tolbert Onyango had revealed to Kawowo Sports that they were starting the campaign on a clean slate.

“Yes, we are somehow starting afresh looking at different players, combinations, and bringing the new guys up to speed with the rigours of international rugby,” he said.

But this ‘starting afresh’ resulted in Uganda’s ghosts of the past resurrecting. The team committed one too many infringements and were second-best on the restarts.

“(We) fell short in a couple of areas which we shall fix once we get back home,” Onyango said.

Captain Michael Wokorach had a weekend he would wish to forget quickly as he was sent off against Spain on the opening night.

However, it was not all doom and gloom for Onyango’s charges. The usual top performers – Aaron Ofoyrwoth and 2022 MVP Adrian Kasito – continued where they left off last year. But the star of the show was speedster Denis Etwau who scored four tries, including a hat trick against eventual silver medalists Ireland.

“Denis… Yes, and I believe he can only get better. He still has work to do,” Onyango said of Etwau, who, many forget, was part of the 2016 African championship squad.

“For the other guys, baptism of fire, which is expected at this level. More international exposure and they (will) get the hang of it,” he added about the other three fresh additions to the squad.

In addition to the two invitations to the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town, Uganda have the Rugby Africa Cup and Olympic Games 2024 qualifier lined up for this season. Thus, every opportunity to play at that international level will be precious.

Cape Town Sevens – Pool D:

USA, Australia, Great Britain, Uganda

Uganda will depart Dubai early on Tuesday morning for Cape Town Sevens from December 9-11.