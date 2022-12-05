Overview: Of late, Peter Santos Aparer Chut was part of the South Sudan U-20 national team that lost 1-2 to Uganda Hippos (Uganda U-20 national football team) in Khartoum city during the final of the 2022 CECAFA U-20 championship.

Peter Santos Aparer Chut is a promising footballer whose dream is alive, just like many of the aspiring sportsmen world-over.

Aparer is a lanky center forward-cum-wide man with an odd eye for the back of the net.

He was born on 5th February 2006 in the South Sudan town of Rumbek to Aparer Chut and Christina Nyanabyei.

Aparer Chut dribbles

He grew up in Uganda after the parents moved from South Sudan and has since acclimatized to the Ugandan setting.

Aparer junior has virtually played his entire football career in Uganda and has been part of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Soccer Academy for the period 2017 to 2019.

Of late, he was part of the South Sudan U-20 national team that lost 1-2 to Uganda Hippos (Uganda U-20 national football team) in Khartoum city during the final of the 2022 CECAFA U-20 championship.

Peter Santos Aparer Chut during a limbering session

“I was born in South Sudan and both my parents are from South Sudan. We have been in Uganda for now 10 years and I study from here. My dream is to play up to the senior level for the national team and in the professional leagues of Europe” Aparer Junior, a first born in the family of six (all boys) states.

Aparer Junior uses both feet to perfection, and he is known for his close ball control, vision, passing and shooting.

“As a player, I yearn to keep improving in all the aspects of the game. I want to be a complete player as I mature” he adds.

Peter Santos Aparer Chut in action against Ugana U-20 during the 2022 CECAFA U-20 final

In Uganda, he studied at St James primary school Bbiina (P.1 -P.5), Clevers Origins (P7) before progressing to Answar High School – Kasangati (S1).

He then moved to Masaka Secondary School for S2 and S3 classes.

He completed his Ordinary Level of education at Royal Giant High School in Mityana, where is at the moment in Senior Six, studying Divinity, Entrepreneurship, Fine Art and Information Commuting Technology (DEA/ICT).

Peter Santos Aparer Chut (in white) for the South Sudan U-20 National team

Detailed Profile: