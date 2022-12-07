Vipers SC moved top of the Uganda Premier League table with a comfortable win over troubled Onduparaka.

In the game played on Friday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the Venoms secured a 4-0 win.

Karim Watambala, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani and Ibrahim Orit scored a goal each to help the reigning Champions return to winning ways.

Vipers came into this clash on the back of a 1-0 loss to Gaddafi over the weekend and needed to make quick amends.

Anukani opened the gateway for the home side, scoring from the spot in the 23rd minute.

Barely a minute later, Watambala doubled the lead with a cool finish off Karisa’s lay up as the Venoms led 2-0 at the break.

Even after recess, Vipers remained dominant and scored two more goals through Orit and Karisa.

Victory sent them top of the table on 23 points, same as BUL FC who defeated Arua Hill SC.

Onduparaka on the other hand stay rock bottom of the log with just two points.