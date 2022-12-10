The 2022 National Rally Championship comes to a close this weekend with the final round in Western Uganda this weekend.

Only 17 crews are confirmed to start the event, but a few will be up to give the last attempt to the season honors in the respective categories.

While Jonas Kansiime, Byron Rugomoka, and Umar Dauda are eagerly eying the national rally title, Mike Mukula and Mohammed Bwete, Oscar Ntambi and Ibrahim Lubega will be in the fight for the Clubman rally and the Two-wheel drive championship respectively.

Although the current NRC leader Ponsiano Lwakataka is out of competition, Kansiime, Byron, and Dauda must score more than 70 points to unseat Lwakataka for this year’s title.

In the CRC, Mike Mukula holds a big advantage of 18 points against his close rival Mohammed Bwete. All Mukula needs is to finish the event while Bwete needs a victory and a wish that his competitor does not finish in Rukungiri.

Mike Mukula Jr

In the 2WD category, only three points separate Oscar Ntambi and Ibrahim Lubega. Their battle is expected to go up to the last stage as whoever finishes ahead of the other stands a higher chance to become this year’s champion.

Oscar Ntambi

The event will run six stages covering a total competitive distance of 148.75 kilometres.