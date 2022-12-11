Overview: Four years down the road after polishing up his golf skills at renown golf hub AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Fort Portal city, Damian Asiimwe Amooti has managed to perfect his golfing skills, improved the handicap to now 14 as he eyes for the very best in the sport.

The famous English notion; “the end justifies the means” is a key motivator in life that always necessitates the completion of projects and set goals at hand, against all the odds and prevailing conditionalities at play.

Young promising golfer Damian Asiimwe Amooti remains inclined towards achieving his life’s best dreams.

The 15-year-old golfer has shown tremendous signs of improvement and growth since 2018 when he first held a golf club.

Damian Asiimwe Amooti during a practice session on the golf course | Credit: David Isabirye

Four years down the road after polishing up his golf skills at renown golf hub AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Fort Portal city, Asiimwe has managed to perfect his golfing skills, improved the handicap to now 14 as he eyes for the very best in the sport.

I have managed to improve as a golfer. I am far much better than when I started the game in 2018. My driving, chipping, approach and putting have become better by the day. I want to keep improving as I eye being the very best golfer and turn professional later in the future. Damian Asiimwe Amooti, young golfer

Damian Asiimwe Amooti celebrating with his mother Hope Cissy Gonzaga after a tournament at AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Fort Portal city

Early days:

Asiimwe was born on 27th August 2007 to Paul Namisi and Hope Cissy Gonzaga in Fort Portal city.

He had his elementary education at Buhinga Primary School, Fort Portal (P1-P7).

In his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), Asiimwe scored a first grade with aggregate 12 score mark and was admitted at Wakiso based St Julian High School, Gayaza (currently in S3).

At St Julian High School, he cherishes Mathematics as his best subject.

A one, Mr Musana is his favourite teacher (he is a history teacher at St Julian High School, Gayaza).

Damian Asiimwe Amooti off the sand bunker during a round of golf | Credit: David Isabirye

Golfing Journey:

In 2018, Asiimwe commenced his journey in the swing and putting game – Golf.

I started to train at AFRIYEA Golf Academy in 2018. This is where my golf journey was born. I have improved a lot under the different coaches and encouragement from my parents as well as the academy CEO (Isaiah Mwesigye). Damian Asiimwe Amooti, young golfer

Supportive parents:

The role of parents in the tedious development process of their sons and daughters can never be underestimated at any given moment in life.

In the true sense of the aforementioned statement, Asiimwe’s parents have been courageous and supportive at all times.

My parents have supported me to play golf. From procuring the golf kit and attires (clothing, gloves and boots), paying green and caddy fees to enrolling me at the academy, my parents especially the mother also encourage me to train and remain determined to succeed under all conditions. Damian Assimwe Amooti, young golfer

In 2021, he was the best junior golfer during the Rwenzori open with 54 nett score, setting a new course record with 14 under par at the par 70 course in Fort Portal.

Damian Asiimwe Amooti about to drive off the Tee.. Driving is his best shot in a golf game | Credit: David Isabirye

At the moment, he has since improved for the better as he plays off handicap 14.

His best golf skills are driving and the approach shots.

“I love to drive the ball off the Tee and approach the greens. These are my best golf skills” he says.

Asiimwe’s role models in the sport are two of the country’s best golfers; Joseph Cwinya-ai (former winner of the Uganda Amateur Golf Open and current captain of the Uganda national golf team) as well as professional golfer David Kamulindwa Amooti.

L-R: David Kamulindwa Amooti, Damian Asiimwe and Joseph Cwinya-ai before a practice round | Credit: David Isabirye

“Asiimwe (Damian) has shown great signs of improvement as a player in golf. He is very passionate of the game and ever willing to learn, practice and improve for the better. His driving shot is perfect and this determines a lot for any golfer. His future is basically bright” Cwinya-ai says of his student.

His best friend is Edward Lubongoya.

Damian Asiimwe in action during the 2021 Rwenzori open where he emerged as best junior golfer with a new course record of 54 nett (14 under par at the par 70 course).

Asiimwe yearns and aspires to join the elite cluster of the golf sport in Uganda.

“My dream is to be the best golfer in Uganda and turn professional in future. I will keep working hard and focused to achieve this dream” Asiimwe yearns.

Besides golf, Asiimwe is also a dedicated basketball player.

With his passion and enthusiasm to excel, the eagle-eyed charism for Asiimwe remains the key driving factor in his eventual growth into a successful sportsman.

Damian Asiimwe Amooti smiles as he holds firm grip of the golf club | Credit: David Isabirye

Detailed profile: