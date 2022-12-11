Sunday Results

SC Villa 2-0 UPDF

Gaddafi 3-1 Blacks Power

Onduparaka 2-2 Maroons

SC Villa maintained their recent rejuvenation with a 2-0 win over visiting UPDF at their new home in Lira.

Charles Bbale and Ivan Bogere got the winning goals for the Jogoos in either half to ensure they have now three games on the bounce since falling 3-0 to log leaders KCCA.

Bbaale’s goal arrived in the 28th minute while Bogere got his first for the Blues in the 72nd minute thirteen minutes after replacing Seif Batte.

See more Match day 13 continues tomorrow as Arua Hill SC visits Busoga United FC.#StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/BXGxLnjlSw — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) December 11, 2022

Villa now to 4th position on the log with 23 points after thirteen games displacing Wakiso Giants who have played a game less on 21 points while UPDF stay 13th with 7 points, one above relegation.

At Kakindu, Gaddafi beat Blacks Power 3-1 with Brian Kalumba, Bakari Magumba and Elvis Ngondwe scoring for the soldier boys before Ronald Musana pulled one back for the visitors who stay 12th with 9 points.

Gaddafi leapfrog Bight Stars and Arua Hill to move to 6th on the table with 18 points.

In Arua, Onduparaka scored late through Rashid Okocha to salvage a point on their return to the Green Light stadium.

The Caterpillars who remain the only side to pick a win this season took the lead in the 8th minute when Nathan Oloro converted from the spot but goals from Isaac Mpagi and Fred Amaku had given Maroons a lead until the 90th minute.

Onduparaka stay bottom of the table with 3 points while Maroons are 9th with 14 points.

The league will resume on Monday with Busoga United taking on Arua Hill while on Tuesday with matches involving Express, KCCA, Vipers and Wakiso Giants among others.