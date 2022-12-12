Overview: Grace Lindsay Mbabazi is the current Nbs sport programs manager as brings on board her industrious aggression, delicate feminine touch and courageous approach to the USPA executive.

The Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) president Moses Alsayed Lubega has confirmed his full executive committee and standing committees for the two-year tenure (2022 to 2024).

Lubega made the confirmations during assembly held at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters in Lugogo, Kampala on Monday, December 12, 2022.

“By the powers entrusted unto me, I hereby confirm the full executive for the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA). They are persons of integrity and will serve with commitment and passion” the soft-spoken leader revealed.

He will be deputized by Next Media’s Grace Lindsay Mbabazi as vice president.

Mbabazi is the Nbs sport programs manager as brings on board her industrious, aggression, delicate feminine touch and courageous approach to the USPA executive.

She is only the second woman to serve as vice president of this sports body founded in 1970 since Ritah Aliguma’s four years in office under the epoch of Sabiiti Muwanga (2014 to 2018).

“It is a big honor to serve Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) as the vice president. Together with the full executive and standing committee as well as the rest of the members, we shall take this vibrant association forward as we scale greater heights” Mbabazi noted.

Sanyu FM sports presenter Clive Kyazze was the elected General Secretary (unopposed) and he will be assisted by Shafik Senoga (Vision Group).

Vision Group’s Laurian Lubulwa was voted as treasurer (unopposed) and will be deputized by Francisco Bwambale (BBS Telefaina).

The organizing secretary is Solomon Ssaka (Next Media Services), assisted by Dorothy Nekesa

Standing Committees:

The sponsorship committee is headed by Eddy Khan Ssemugenyi (Uganda Media Center).

The other members are Denis Ssembatya (Ddembe FM), former Vice president Ritah Aliguma, Pheona Namiro (UBC Television) and Martin Kaddu (Next Media).

Lawyer Deborah Nanyonjo is chairperson of the disciplinary committee.

The other members are Yusuf Nampala (Radio Simba), Sharifah Namagooba (Kawowo Sports), Sarah Adong (Vision Group) and FUFA FM’s Hamza Nsereko.

Some of the USPA executive members for the period 2022 to 2024 | Credit: USPA Media

Education Committee:

Veteran Martin Mugabi is chairperson of the education committee with the other members as John Vianney Nsimbe (Observer and Next Media), Makhtum Muziransa (Nation Media Group), George Ssebanenya (Star TV) and Kent Arereng.

Photography Committee:

Vision Group’s Ismail Mulangwa will chair the photography committee.

The other members are Aisha Nakato (head of USSSA media), Joseph Wamala (Next Media Services) and Julius Senyimba (Nalubaale Sports).

Women Committee:

The women committee has Aminah Babirye as chairperson with the members as Olivia Nakate, Faith Myrel Kiai as Daniels Rehema Nanditta (Nation Media).

Digital Committee:

Vision Group member Johnson Were will chair the Digital committee.

The members on the Digital committee are Denise Namale, Emanzi Ndyamuhaki (Nation Media), Darren Allan Kyeyune (Nation Media Group) and veteran Silvano Kibuka (Vision Group).

Membership Committee:

Veteran Stephen Ouma is chairperson of the membership committee.

The members are; James Mayanja, Amon Ngabo and Robert Magembe Kibi.

Meanwhile, USPA voted the Uganda national Ludo team (Doves) as the team for the month of November 2022.

The Doves tallied a total of 385 points ahead of City Oilers basketball team (320 points) and Uganda U-20 national football team (The Hippos) with 285 points.

For starters, the Doves won the 2022 Ludo world cup championship held in Dubai city, which climaxed on 29th November 2022.

