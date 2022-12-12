Overview: This was the first assembly addressed by the newly elected president Moses Alysad Lubega as he embarks on his two-year tenure.

USPA best of November 2022:

Winner: Uganda National Ludo team (Doves) – 385 Points

Uganda National Ludo team (Doves) – 1 st Runners up : City Oilers Basketball team – 320 Points

: City Oilers Basketball team – 2nd Runners up: Uganda U-20 Football Team (Hippos) – 285 Points

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has rewarded the Uganda national Ludo team hitherto tagged the Doves with the accolade for the month of November 2022.

The development was confirmed during USPA’s monthly convention held at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) headquarters in Lugogo on Monday, December 12, 2022.

To win the accolade, the Ludo team tallied a total of 385 points ahead of City Oilers basketball team (320 points) and Uganda U-20 national football team (The Hippos) with 285 points.

For starters, the Doves won the 2022 Ludo world cup championship held in Dubai city, which climaxed on

Uganda championed this two day’s global championship that attracted as many as twelve nations.

The victors (Uganda) got the better of Nepal, Pakistan, Uganda, and Bangladesh reaching the semi-finals.

Uganda’s team had vastly experienced players like Emma Mubiru, Elizabeth Nagaddya and Huzairu Matovu.

Uganda walloped Pakistan 4-0 to carry the gold position.

Alfad Mohammed, the chairman of the local organizing committee graced the closing ceremony, graced Hussein Kalule, the vice president International Ludo Federation.

Kalule represented the world’s body president Prasad Sahu Bhagwan.

Some of the USPA executive members for the period 2022 to 2024 | Credit: USPA Media

Meanwhile, USPA president Lubega, exercising the constitutional rights appointed Grace Mbabazi as the association vice president, Francisco Bwambale as assistant treasurer and Dorothy Nekesa as assistant organizing secretary.

Several members were named on a number of standing committees ranging from membership, sponsorship and marketing, disciplinary, women, digital media, disciplinary to education.