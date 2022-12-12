Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have on Monday learnt the teams they will be facing in the group stages of the CAF Champions League.

The development comes after the draws of the group stage held in Cairo, Egypt.

The Venoms have been pitted in Group C alongside Moroccan outfit Raja Casablanca, Horoya AC from Guinea and Simba SC of Tanzania.

It should be noted that this is the first time, Vipers SC are reaching this stage.

To qualify for the Group stage, the Kitende based side eliminated Olympic Real De Bangui and TP Mazembe at the preliminary and first rounds respectively.

Group A has defending Champions Wydad Casablanca from Morocco, Atletico Petroleos of Angola, JS Kabylie of Algeria and AS Vita from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Elsewhere, Group C B has record Champions Al Ahly from Egypt, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Al Hilal and Cotton Sport from Sudan and Cameroon respectively.

Group D has Esperance De Tunis, Zamalek of Egypt, CR Belouizdad of Algeria and Al Merrikh from Sudan.