Cranes Kabbo, a fundraising campaign to raise funds that will facilitate Uganda Cranes in achieving the dream of playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has garnered steam.

Among the activities to drum up the campaign run by Nile Special, which is the official Beer partner of the Uganda Cranes, is hosting World Cup watch parties in different parts of the country.

Last Friday, 9th December, the World Cup watch party was hosted at Pitstop Sports Lounge in Jinja for the quarterfinals.

And Wednesday, 14th December, it was Mbarara’s turn with the watch party for the semifinal clash between defending champions France and the Atlas Lions of Morocco hosted at Agip Motel.