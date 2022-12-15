Ugandan defender Islam Ssemakula will join Romanian third division side Club Sportiv Orasenesc Retezatul Hateg in the forthcoming January transfer window.

Ssemakula who features for Kampala Regional side Lungujja Galaxy will officially join the side on January 15 next year on a two year contract subject to renewal if he performs well.

The nonsense defender who began his career with Kazo United joined the Lungujja Galaxy youth project in 2017 and has been integral since.

Former KCCA striker Umar Bulega alongside Bashir Lumala, a professional healthcare specialist in Biotechnology is the brains behind Ssemakula’s move to Romania.

The two have been at centre stage in managing and negotiating contracts for players like Aziz Kayondo, Erisa Ssekisambu and former Kenyan international Noah Wafula among others.

They have also represented Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena when he joined Rwanda’s Sunrise and former Vipers tactician Javier Martinez.

Retezatul Hateg currently lie 7th on the Romania Liga 3 table with nine points after 15 games.