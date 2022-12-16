Overview: Eight parishes within Nakawa Division have already confirmed to include the hosts Bukoto 2, Bukoto 1, Kyanja, Mutungo, Nakawa, Banda, Kiwatuule and defending champions Naguru.

Event : 2 nd Nakawa Inter-Parish Boxing & Kickboxing Championship

: 2 Nakawa Inter-Parish Boxing & Kickboxing Championship Date : Sunday, 25 th December 2022

: Sunday, 25 December 2022 Venue : Butuukirwa Playground (2 PM Till Late)

: Butuukirwa Playground (2 PM Till Late) Charge : Free Entrance

: Free Entrance Theme: To lift all Ghetto Talents within Nakawa Division

The Chocho Sports Foundation in conjunction with the Global Sports Mentoring program has organized the second edition of the Nakawa Inter-Parish boxing and kickboxing championship.

This championship will take place on Christmas Day (Sunday, 25th December 2022) at the Butuukiwa playground in Bukoto II parish.

Eight parishes within Nakawa Division have already confirmed to include the hosts Bukoto 2.

Others are Bukoto 1, Kyanja, Mutungo, Nakawa, Banda, Kiwatuule and defending champions Naguru.

For starters, Naguru won the inaugural edition hosted by Mulimira in Bukoto 1 zone.

2022 Nakawa Boxing and Kickboxing championship launch at St Andrea Kaggwa Catholic church, Kiggowa in Bukoto 2, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

According to the chairperson of the local organizing committee, Geofrey Vvubya Kataate, the exceling teams and persons will be rewarded with trophies, medals, gloves and other goodies.

Vvubya lauds the chief financier of the tournament, Lor Councilor Immaculate “Chocho” Nalwadda for the great gesture to organizing such a championship.

Nalwadda who is currently in the United States of America (USA) is joined by the Global Sports Mentoring program and professional boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi under his SMB Foundation.

We thank the kind heart of Lord Councilor Immaculate “Chocho” Nalwadda for organizing such a sport bonanza for the youth this Christmas. There are other projects that the Chocho Sports Foundation has undertaken as netball, football and pad making for the girls. This is really enriching for the society. Geofrey Vvubya Kataate, chairperson organizing committee 2022 Nakawa Inter-Parish Boxing & Kickboxing championship

Umar Mpiima, a youth leader who is the Bukoto 1 councilor confirms that the day’s program will commence at 2 PM with Boxing and Kickboxing bouts.

Mpiima, the public relations officer of the Chocho Sports Foundation confirmed that there will be a blind boxer, a one Bashir Muzamiru will also fight as well as professional Bwogi taking on two fighters in an exhibition fight.

Professional Boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi speaks at the launch | Credit: David Isabirye

Bwogi calls upon the people to come in big numbers.

Myself I will be able to exhibit on the day during the 2022 Nakawa Inter-Parish Boxing and Kickboxing championship. This is a great way to inspire many upcoming fighters. Professional Boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi Kimera

Professional kickboxers as Mike Ngabo and Sharif Bukenya will take part.

Boxers, coaches and organizers pose for a group photo at the launch of the 2022 Nakawa Inter-Parish boxing and kickboxing championship organized by Chocho Sports Foundation

Other area leaders as Councilor Sophie Nalongo Busingye, Councillor Milly “Mamma Bulamu” Kenyange, coach Nelly, Peter “Coach P” Kizito Ssebaneya, Coach Swaibu Mayanja (Kiwatule Boxing club head coach) and others are also part of the organization.

The weigh-in of all boxers and fighters will be held on the same day before the bouts.

The theme of the championship is “To lift all Ghetto Talents within Nakawa Division”.

Entrance is entirely free for all.