Express failed to secure maximum points off Maroons as the latter scored an equalizer at the death of the clock.

In the afternoon kickoff played on Friday at Luzira Prisons Ground, there was little to separate the two sides.

There were a few opportunities for either side and literally the game was tedious until the very end.

Ivan Mayinja thought he had won it for the Red Eagles, breaking the deadlock at the 90th minute mark.

However, Fred Amaku levelled matter four minutes into added time to salvage a point for the Prison Warders.

The result meant Express have gone six games without victory and now remain 9th with 16 points from 13 games.

Maroons on the other hand are a point and position behind Express having played the same number of games.