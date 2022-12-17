

The Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) finally held its annual season awards in a colorful event. The awards had not been organized in almost three years.

All motocross, autocross, Enduro, and national rally champions from 2019 to this year were awarded at a glamourous event held at Kabira hotel in Bukoto on Friday evening

“These awards have come a bit late given the challenges the federation has faced before arising from Covid and many more.”

“But we are thankful that we managed to organize this big event and award all our champions,” said the FMU president Dipu Ruparelia.

The Katende and Blick brothers, Filbert Muwonge, Gift Sebuguzi, Sharifah Kateete, Kylan Wekesa picked up the most awards for their achievements in their respective motocross classes since 2019.

Godfrey Nsereko (2019), Ibrahim Lubega (2020/21), and 2022 winner Oscar Ntambi were crowned two-wheel drive champions.

Ibrahim Lubega also received his 2019 Clubman Rally Championship award sharing the stage with Muhammed Bwete who is the reigning champion in the category.

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba ended their wait to be confirmed as the 2019 National Rally Champions.

The Moil crew also received their 2021 African Rally Championship Group N champions award.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga were also awarded the 2021 champions.

However, the award for the 2022 national rally champions were put on hold following a petition placed by two crews of Jonas Kansiime and Ponsiano Lwakataka challenging the championship points.

The 2022 national sprints champion will be announced after the final event in Busiika on 26 December.

The awards night had special recognition as well. FMU president Dipur Ruparelia awarded personalities that have contributed greatly to the sport in previous years.

Kawowo Sports was among the media houses appreciated, and the late photographer John Senkubuge was also recognized for his contribution to motorsport.

Outstanding members within the organization were too awarded including Kees Kagolo of Eastern Motor Club, Reynolds Kibira, Sayeed Kaketo among others.

Motorsport sponsors were also recognized.