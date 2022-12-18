Overview: This is Argentina’s third FIFA World Cup trophy after successes in 1978 and 1986.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Final):

Argentina 3 (4) – 3 (2) France

Most Valuable Player of the tournament : Lionel Messi (Argentina)

: Lionel Messi (Argentina) Top Scorer : Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8 Goals

: Kylian Mbappe (France) – 8 Goals Young Player of the tournament: Enzo Jeremias Fernandez (Argentina)

Best Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Argentina clinched their third FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, 18th December 2022.

The La Albiceleste from Latin America endured a 4-2 post-match penalty victory after a 3-all draw in 120 minutes of pulsating football.

Lionel Messi scored a penalty and Angel Di Maria added the other for Argentina.

Lionel Messi celebrates the opening goal | Credt: FIFA

Kylian Mbappe starred with a superb hat-trick to push the match into post-match penalties.

Messi’s penalty gave Argentina the early lead on 23 minutes after Di Maria was illegally brought down in the area.

Di Maria added the second in the 36th minute as Argentina took a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half time break.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick (two penalties). The first of Mbappe’s goals arrived in the 80th minute. He volleyed home the second a minute later before another penalty after 118 minutes.

In the tense post-match penalties, Argentina were victorious, 4-2 with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saving one kick from Conman Kingsley as the other was kicked out by Aurelien Tchouameni.

This is Argentina’s third FIFA World Cup trophy after successes in 1978 and 1986.

The victors (Argentina) earned $44M (at least Ug.Shs 154 billion) as France settled for $30M (Ug.shs 110 billion).

Croatia finished third to earn $ 27M (Ug. Shs 99 billion) and Morocco, the fourth placed earned $ 25M (Ug.shs 92 billion).

Individual Awards:

Lionel Messi was named the most valuable player of the tournament. Mbappe finished with eight goals to take the golden boot, Enzo Jeremias Fernandez (best young player) and Emiliano Martinez as the best goalkeeper.