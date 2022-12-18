Buutu emerge winners of Batball Nile Edition

Event: Batball Open Nile Edition Day 2
Venue: In Jinja City at Jinja SS Cricket oval
Summary of Day 2 Games.
Amakokotazi Vs Empungu
Amakokotazi 94/6 in 10 overs
Empungu 42/4 in 10 overs
Amakokotazi won by 52 runs
3rd and 4th eliminator
Amakubi Vs Empungu
Amakubi 51/6 in 10 overs
Empungu 52/2 in 6.5 overs
Empungu won by 8 wickets
2nd and 3rd Eliminator
Amakokotazi Vs Empungu
Amakokotazi 56/2 in 8 overs
Empungu 35/4 in 8 overs
Amakokotazi won by 23 runs on D/L Method
Final
Amakokotazi Vs Buutu
Amakokotazi 61/2 in 10 overs
Buutu 63/3 in 8.3 overs
Buutu won by 7 wickets
The Bat Ball Nile Edition came to an end today with Buutu claiming the title. The Nile Edition featured 4 teams and Buutu who went unbeaten through out the two day event were crowned champions.
The Nile edition was hosted by Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs and was hosted at Jinja Cricket Oval. This was the second Batball tournament that followed the East edition that was held in Soroti.
The Nile edition also supported the social cause of kicking out teenage pregnancies in the Busoga region. The Kingdom of Busoga was represented at the closing ceremony of the tournament by the Deputy Prime Minister Mr Osman Noor Mohammad who said
I would like to thank all the bodies behind this project as its one of ways of promoting sports and end poverty in Busoga region,”Deputy Prime Minister Busoga Kingdom
The Batball CEO Aakarshit Madaan assured the youngsters that this was just the beginning for them.
I would like to thank everyone who made this tournament a success and also assure the players that this is one of the many tournaments that shall be played. And I would like to encourage the parents to continue supporting their children towards their talents as they also keep adding value to themselves for the big stageBat Ball CEO
There will be three more bat ball events in the Central, West and North before the best players from each region come together for the Bat Ball X.