Event: Batball Open Nile Edition Day 2

Venue: In Jinja City at Jinja SS Cricket oval

Summary of Day 2 Games.

Amakokotazi Vs Empungu

Amakokotazi 94/6 in 10 overs

Empungu 42/4 in 10 overs

Amakokotazi won by 52 runs

3rd and 4th eliminator

Amakubi Vs Empungu

Amakubi 51/6 in 10 overs

Empungu 52/2 in 6.5 overs

Empungu won by 8 wickets

2nd and 3rd Eliminator

Amakokotazi Vs Empungu

Amakokotazi 56/2 in 8 overs

Empungu 35/4 in 8 overs

Amakokotazi won by 23 runs on D/L Method

Final

Amakokotazi Vs Buutu

Amakokotazi 61/2 in 10 overs

Buutu 63/3 in 8.3 overs

Buutu won by 7 wickets

The Bat Ball Nile Edition came to an end today with Buutu claiming the title. The Nile Edition featured 4 teams and Buutu who went unbeaten through out the two day event were crowned champions.

The Nile edition was hosted by Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs and was hosted at Jinja Cricket Oval. This was the second Batball tournament that followed the East edition that was held in Soroti.

Buutu emerge winners of Batball Nile Edition

The Nile edition also supported the social cause of kicking out teenage pregnancies in the Busoga region. The Kingdom of Busoga was represented at the closing ceremony of the tournament by the Deputy Prime Minister Mr Osman Noor Mohammad who said

I would like to thank all the bodies behind this project as its one of ways of promoting sports and end poverty in Busoga region,” Deputy Prime Minister Busoga Kingdom

The Batball CEO Aakarshit Madaan assured the youngsters that this was just the beginning for them.

I would like to thank everyone who made this tournament a success and also assure the players that this is one of the many tournaments that shall be played. And I would like to encourage the parents to continue supporting their children towards their talents as they also keep adding value to themselves for the big stage Bat Ball CEO

There will be three more bat ball events in the Central, West and North before the best players from each region come together for the Bat Ball X.