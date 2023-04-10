Watching another insipid KCCA FC performance against a side struggling to fend off relegation was painful for the fans who were at MTN-Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Easter Sunday. On a day when KCCA FC had their first home game played under the floodlights, the display was not bright enough to see off UPDF who salvaged a point with a late equalizer by Douglas Oyirwoth to cancel out Tshisungu Kankonde’s opener.

The result meant, KCCA FC lost further ground in the title race with their third successive draw. They are now five points behind runaway leaders SC Villa albeit with two games in hand.

For head coach Morley Byekwaso, the pressure keeps mounting everyday and with results not coming, a large section of the fans are calling for his sacking. And there are reports, the club top brass management is also divided on his future.

Actually, some did not believe he was the right man to replace KCCA FC’s most successful coach Mike Mutebi and they seem to be vindicated by time at least judging from the current situation.

It is all very well to respect the history of the club and seek to maintain its traditions and that is what KCCA FC went for in choosing Byekwaso, a former player at the club and an understudy during Mutebi’s reign. Perhaps that explains the decision back in March 2021 when he was appointed as interim manager before signing a three-year deal later on. If there is anything Byekwaso cannot fault, is the fact that the management has given him full support in terms of player recruitment and time to experiment.

Planning for the future and investing in potential is broadly laudable but at some point there has to be some evidence of a plan being enacted in the here and now. At KCCA FC it increasingly feels like jam tomorrow and jam yesterday – but never jam today.

For a second successive season, the club seems closer to winning silverware yet so far. It has been a hither and thither situation just like a cow that stands in the field every day and watch vehicles go by but it is never going to be able to explain the timetable. Just being there, experiencing the same thing over and over doesn’t necessarily bring wisdom, understanding or development and there is little evidence KCCA are developing.

Is KCCA hitting the brick wall again?

If we can revisit last season, KCCA FC had firm grip of proceedings, finishing the first round on 32 points, four behind eventual winners Vipers SC.

As the season waned, the results became terrible and the gap grew bigger. A rough patch between 25th February – 20th April 2022 saw KCCA FC win just once in eight outings.

First, it was home loss to Soltilo Bright Stars before drawing three games against Express, SC Villa and Police in succession. The win came against UPDF but this was again followed by a draw against Arua Hill, a loss at home to Vipers and another draw against BUL. By the end of the season, KCCA FC were 18 points behind Champions Vipers SC.

This season, the start was equally good and KCCA FC led the table on 29 points at the end of the first round. However, they have failed to find the right footing at the crucial stage and only account for nine points from the five league games played this year.

With SC Villa setting the tone at the top and Vipers given chance to crawl back in the title contest, it will be tough for KCCA FC to dust themselves up and find the much needed results as the season gets to the business end.

No more excuses for Byekwaso

In the wake of the draw against UPDF, Byekwaso was quick to point out how players did not give their best on the day.

“Luck was not on our side , I believe we should have won today’s game. We got several chances to kill off the game but the players did not perform as expected.” He said.

Well, the players can carry a big chunk of the blame but when does Byekwaso get the stick? Has he improved anything at the club? Is the dressing room divided? Is he getting the tactics right?

The questions are that many but no satisfying answers are coming through at the moment.

The next few games including a Uganda Cup clash against Soltilo Bright Stars and a trip to Lugazi to face rejuvenated URA FC will not only shape the season for KCCA FC in terms of silverware but also also the future of Byekwaso.