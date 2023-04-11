Overview: By and large, night football is a welcome venture on Uganda’s sports menu for it will also that much desired peak – prime time of television.

Football under floodlights is officially back in Uganda after some years at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

As Namboole undertakes a major facelift and rehabilitation, the flood lights project has sprouted at a number of other venues and sports amenities.

The fast-rising futsal and small sided games facilities in the country have made the best use of these floodlights.

Lately, the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo (Kampala city) and St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende (Wakiso district) have had the floodlights fixed.

On Easter Sunday (9th April 2023), it was history in the making as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club hosted the first ever night football game in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo installed by CHINT Electric.

After a brave second half start when Tshisungu Kankonde scored, the 13 times Uganda Premier League champions conceded a late-late equalizer to dampen the mood.

UPDF’s Douglas Oyirwoth scored past goalkeeper Derrick Ochan as KCCA shared spoils for the third time running.

KCCA’s Muhammed Shaban in action against UPDF at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo under floodlights | Credit: KCCA FC Media

The match kicked off at 6PM under natural light. It was euphoric as the beam of lights were switched moments towards dusk.

The light emitted from the four poles strategically placed at the different corners of the pitch spoke volume.

Ideally, each pole should accommodate 12 large bulb units, but, on the day, only 7 bulbs were available per pole and this explains the partial shadows.

The balance of 5 large bulb lights missing on each of the four poles will be installed in the short course.

Perhaps, the other sections of the stadium had lights erected on long poles to increases on the illumination on the green surface.

KCCA Football Club CEO Shahir Anisha Muhoozi smiles in a CHINT branded jersey

Shahir Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club Chief Executive Officer was delighted upon the experience of having a game under floodlights at Lugogo.

We are happy that we have been able to host our first game under floodlights at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and it ended without any glitches. Shahir Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CE0)

Muhoozi confirms that there is need to increase on the lighting for better vision in and around the facility which is also undergoing a major construction.

We have worked on some technicalities the UPL and FUFA asked us to do before commence night football. These included increasing lighting (provided by CHINT Electric) in areas that seemed dark during our trials matches and also beefing up security in and around the stadium. We lit up the outside of the stadium and that is why fans have had smooth movement as they left the stadium after the game. We have noted a few things from this game that we hope to implement even better in our up-coming night games. Shahir Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Called for support:

Muhoozi has urged the different stakeholders to support night football since it comes forth with its own benefits.

We urge all stakeholders to support this initiative of clubs playing night football as it will help increase fan base and give fans an opportunity to watch these games since they take place after the day’s hustle. Shahir Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Tshisungu Kankonde celebrates with Allan Okello | Credit: KCCA FC Media

Definitely, football thirsty fans await many more games under floodlights conditions.

At Lugogo, next game under floodlights at Lugogo when KCCA entertains traditional rival, Sports Club Villa on Sunday 23rd April 2023.

By and large, night football is a welcome venture on Uganda’s sports menu for it will also that much desired peak – prime time of television.