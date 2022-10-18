Overview: I believe when MTN Omondi stadium – Lugogo is well lit, Namboole will also follow suit with the latest face-lift and so will be Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende, FUFA’s Kadiba playground, Kyabazinga stadium - Jinja, FUFA Technical centre - Njeru, Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Legends Rugby Grounds, Lugogo Cricket Oval, MTN Indoor Arena and many other facilities around the country.

For a long time, the desire to have night football under floodlights has been a polite request for many passionate supporters.

It happened at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole a couple of years ago before the facility was shut down to pave way for a major face-lift.

In the coming months, the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala city will soon have state-of-art flood lights to accommodate night football action.

This follows a partnership of KCCA Football Club with Chinese based CHINT Electric Uganda as a long term principal shirt sponsor (2022-2025) as well as the official lighting partner.

For different reasons, football fans have had a crave for night football.

Now, these fans who have been humbly requesting for night football, as it happens for basketball at nearby MTN Indoor stadium – Lugogo will have their pleas answered in the affirmative.

Night football will be the best option for that those groups of fans always tied at work stations between 8 AM to 5 PM or 6 PM.

Another category is that after-work cluster who have no pressure whatsoever to beat the heavy traffic jam between 4 PM and 8 PM to return home with the option to keep around between 7 PM when the matches kick off until possibly 10 PM to drive home.

Once the lights at the MTN Omondi stadium are fitted, KCCA FC as a club has every justification to merry-make and chest-thump for the facility will be able to be optimally utilized at night on different days, as well.

L-R: Benjamin Ochan, John Revita, Ali Mwerusi and Ashraf Mugume show off the new KCCA FC shirts (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago hailed CHINT Electric for the partnership with KCCA FC. He also demanded for good results to uphold the club’s image (Credit: John Batanudde)

The lighting will also improve the security around the stadium facility in the hitherto risky dark Naguru-Lugogo confines where wrong characters in society have always pounced on innocent souls to rob them of their valuables, harm and at worst kill them, God forbid.

For starters, CHINT Electric Uganda is an exclusive franchise holder of CHINT International that has been growing soundly and showing a good image to the public since the 1980s.

KCCA FC Chairman Martin Ssekajja speaking at the partnership launch (Credit: John Batanudde)

KCCA Football Club manager Morley Byekwaso during the unveiling ceremony at Mestil Hotel, Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

CHINT was founded in 1984, as a leading global provider of smart energy solutions, covering an integrated whole industry chain of power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales, and consumption.

KCCA Football Club is very privileged to associate with CHINT, one that has a ranking among China’s Top 500 companies for 18 consecutive years.

Daniel Isiagi and a KCCA FC fan

Goalkeeper Ali Mwerusi shows off the new KCCA FC jersey

Chint Electri Uganda Managing Director Sherry Shi addressing the gathering during the official launch at Mestil Hotel, Kampala (Credit: John Batanudde)

Its subsidiary, CHINT Electric is the first company in China with low voltage electrics as its main business to get listed on the A-share market as one of the top 50 Asian listed companies.

CHINT brand operates in over 140 countries, and they have got over 2300 distributors with over 30 overseas subsidiaries and over 20 logistics centers.

Still, this is another win-win scenario for KCCA Football Club to work and cooperate with such an international brand that operates in all those countries aforementioned with 2300 distributors.

CHINT Electric appearing on the front of the KCCA FC shirt (Credit: KCCA FC) Credit: KCCA FC

StarTimes’ Aldrine Nsubuga welcomed CHINT Electric Uganda. The idea of night football will give fans an option away from day matches (Credit: John Batanudde)

This will not only market CHINT, but also the rich KCCA FC brand.

Their strategic appearance on the front chest of that treasured KCCA FC shirt will accord them the much desired visibility to further market themselves to other prospective customers.

This goes without a saying, it will open new doors to virgin markets both in the sports sub-sector and elsewhere.

Mandela National Stadium, Namboole during a night game

I believe when MTN Omondi stadium – Lugogo is well lit, Namboole will also follow suit with the latest face-lift and so will be Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende, FUFA’s Kadiba playground, Lugogo Cricket Oval, MTN Indoor Arena, Kyadondo Rugby Club, Legends Rugby Grounds, Kyabazinga stadium – Jinja, FUFA Technical center – Njeru, Kakindu stadium – Jinja city and many other facilities around the country.

CHINT joins the ever swelling bandwagon of sponsors at KCCA FC as Kampala Capital City Authority, MTN Uganda, Britam Insurance, 22 Bet, Blink Logistics and Mpaatanel.

KCCA Football Club sponsors and partners