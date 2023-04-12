Overview: The collaborating partners that donated the equipment included; North Somerset Regional Talent Center, UK, coaching staff, parents and children, Southampton FC, UK Academy network, Salisbury Rugby Football Club UK, African Scorpions Rugby Football Club, Wales, Ireland, and Africa Chapters, Sam Becketts Limited, public relations and communications, regional Express Global Logistics - Freight forwarders & international couriers and Qatar Airways.

On Holy Saturday, April 8, 2023; Bukandekande (Kibuga Kya Badugavu) village in Kitala, Katabi Town Council off Entebbe – Kampala Highway hosted special visitors from Sports Uganda Ltd, Rhino Athletics Club and a coach Thompson.

These visitors carried a well package message of hope with sports gear as well as unique and endangered species from Lukango conversation hub in Buwama.

The place to be was Chic-Ka-dees pre-school, an institution for lower primary school.

Youngsters show off some of the donated sports gear at Chikadees Pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Wayne Thompson talks to some of the physical educators at Chicakaddes pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Andrew Byekwaso, director of Sports Uganda Ltd was joined by coach Wayne Thompson, Hudson Kyagaba and other educators.

Thompson engaged some of the pupils in a catch and ball bounce as he also trained the physical educators from the Kitala zone and surrounding areas.

Wayne Thompson engages a young player in a ball session | Credit: David Isabirye

Holding-of-endangered-tree-seedlings-at-Chic-Ka-dees-pre-school, Kitala | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the donations to Rhino Athletics Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Some sports equipment as balls, boots, shin guards, gloves, shirts and shorts were delivered alongside endangered tree species as; Prunus africana (entaseesa), Warburgia ugandensis (mukuzanume), Afzelia Africana, Afrocarpus usambarensis (kansenene), Khaya anthotheca (mahogany), Khaya grandifoliola (large-leaved mahogany) and Khaya senegalensis (mahogany).

“We are here to empower young people to take an active role in the conservation of Africa’s biodiversity, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship and sustainable development.” Andrew Byekwaso opened up.

Young boys enjoy a football game at Chikadees pre school in Kitala, Katabi Town council – Wakiso district, Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

Wayne Thompson talks to physical educators at Chickadees pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Hudson Kyagaba teaches Morabaraba game to Chikadees pre school pupils | Credit: David Isabirye

A traditional game, Morabaraba was also trained to the enthusiastic pupils for the first time.

In Uganda, Rhino Athletics Club is also at the fore of promoting traditional African Sports and Games.

These games include; Omweso, Okwepena, Oware, Morabaraba, rope skipping (to improve outcomes for overall cardiovascular health), among others.

Youngsters at Chic Ka dees pre school learn Morabaraba game | Credit: David Isabirye

As we deliver the sports equipment from our partners in the United Kingdom, it has also been important to train the physical trainers led by Wayne Thompson. We also trained Morabaraba to the young pupils and they liked the game so well. We donated some endangered tree species as we preach the afforestation cause. Andrew Byekwaso, the founder of Sports Uganda Ltd

Andrew Byekwaso addresses NTV crew in Kitala off Entebbe – Kampala Highway | Credit: David Isabirye

Andrew Byekwaso, Director Sports Uganda Ltd UK & Rhino Athletics Club | Credit: David Isabirye

Wayne Thompson trained the physical education teachers at the school and the surrounding areas how to handle and develop the talents of budding players.

It is always important to train the teachers who also handle the young players. Once the teachers and physical educators are well versed, then, it is ready to go. Wayne Thompson, trainer of educators

Wayne Thompson addresses the media at Chic-ka-dee pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Jenifer Nakitto_Director Chikadees Pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Chi-Ka-dees pre school director Jenifer Nakitto expressed gratitude for the gesture from Sports Uganda Ltd UK and Rhino Athletics Club as well as coach Thompson for the services extended to Kitala.

We are humbled that through Sports Uganda Ltd UK and Rhino Athletics Club, we have been able to get coach Thompson who educated our trainers. We also learnt a new game (Morabaraba), got sport equipment and tree species that will help regreen and conserve our environment. Jenifer Nakitto, Chi-Ka-dees pre school director

Planting of a tree seedling at Chikadees pre school in Kitala | Credit: David Isabirye

A young girls jealously holds a tree seedling donated by Rhino Athletics Club | Credit: David Isabirye

A mother with her child during the educational session at Chic-ka-dee pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

The donated equipment will further help to activate The Best BareFoot League (TBBFL) in the world.

Besides Kitala, the other beneficiaries were Karibu International (Iganga), Lugazi (Sports Organization of Lugazi), Mukono (Katikolo) and in Bwaise (Kazo).

Andrew Byekwaso talks to physical trainers at Chikadees pre school | Credit: David Isabirye

Andrew Byekwaso hands over sports gear to Chikadees pre school director Jenifer Nakitto | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the Chic-Ka-Dees pupils share a light moment | Credit: David Isabrye