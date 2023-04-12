Overview: Uganda Junior chess team composition has Emmanuel Atukirize (U-11), Jethro Mawejje (U-11) and Shiloh Tandeka (U-15) for the boys. The girls include Aine Atubet (U-11), Talia Atubet (U-9), Zuri Tatiina (U-15), Hailey Nio (U-15), Emmanuela Akot (U-15) and Hannah Mawejje (U-17).

Uganda’s team of junior chess players left Entebbe for Greece on the evening of Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The team of three boys and six girls departed Entebbe International Airport aboard Turkish Airlines.

In Greece, the team will play at the 2023 World school chess championships at the Rhodes city in the Dodecanese between 13th to 23rd April.

A parent Solomon Tumwesigye with theUganda Junior chess players | Credit: David Isabirye

Team captain Tandeka expressed the desire to represent the country at the championship.

“We are set to play at the 2023 World school chess championships. The team has been training very well and we all ready to give our best in the tournament” Tandeka who will play in the boys’ U-15 section noted.

Some of the Gombe High School students who are part of team Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

The team is accompanied by head coach Mathias Ssonko who has been coaching all the players.

The head of delegation is Melinda Karungi, with the accompanying parents; Mirian Taremwa, Solomon Tumwesigye and Alex Nioniringiye.

The tournament will pawn off on 13th April 2023 and will last for 10 days.

Parents and some chess players moments before departure to Greece | Credit: David Isabirye

Team Uganda composition:

Players:

Boys:

Emmanuel Atukirize (U-11)

Jethro Mawejje (U-11)

Shiloh Tandeka (U-15)

Girls:

Aine Atubet (U-11)

Talia Atubet (U-9)

Zuri Tatiina (U-15)

Hailey Nio (U-15)

Emmmanuel Akot (U-15)

Hannah Mawejje (U-17)

Officials:

Head of delegation : Melinda Karungi

: Melinda Karungi Head coach : Mathias Ssonko

: Mathias Ssonko Parents: Mirian Taremwa, Solomon Tumwesigye, Alex Nioniringiye