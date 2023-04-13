

Multiple Zambia and Africa rally champion Muna Singh Sr has died after months of illness at the age 53 years.

The two-time Africa rally champion suffered from a liver complication and went to India for a transplant, unfortunately Singh was announced dead on Wednesday night.

Muna Singh won back-to-back African Rally Championships in 2004 and 2005.

Away from the cockpit, Singh was in rally administration and worked as the Chairperson for the Confederation of African Countries in Motorsport (CACMs).

In his time, he recommended several changes to the African championship making it a competitive series.

Muna Singh Sr and his Children; Muna Singh Jr and Jasmeen Singh Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Many in the motorsport fraternity across the continent have taken to social media to share their condolences.

Those that worked with him wrote;

“A legend and Africa Rally Champion, a pillar in Africa Rally settings, a father to an Africa Rally Champion and an inspiration to many of us when it comes to Rally Organisations.

“Words are not enough to express my sympathy to the family of Muna and the Zambia Motor Sports Federation,” wrote Kees Kagolo, a Ugandan that worked at a number of Zambian rallies.

According to 2017 Ugandan champion Christakis Fitidis, Muna is gone but is work for motorsport will forever stay.

“Muna and I were so close both in and outside the sport. He had real sportsmanship. He advocated for only the best for motorsport the fact that family was all about rally.

“I have lots of rally memories with him but his fairness in the sport will always standout. He did great things as an official of rally and will forever stay,” said Fitidis.

“May Muna rest in peace and I always overlook his family. He was a great man. A great sportsman whom helped me even though I was competing against his son for the ARC. The world is a lesser place without him,” the 2016 ARC champion Don Smith.

2019 Ugandan champion Yasin Nasser said Zambia motorsport has lost a great pillar.

“On our trips to Zambia, we realised that Muna and his family somehow define motorsport in Zambia. It is a generational thing. Muna Sr has shaped motorsport in Zambia and beyond. He was always available to give that technical advice any crew needed. Zambia and Africa rally at large have lost a great piller of the sport,” he said.