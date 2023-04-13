Uganda is now in its fourth year since returning to international age-grade rugby; the second year in the top tier of Rugby Africa’s U20 boys/men’s championship – the Barthes Trophy.
Uganda finished sixth in the 2022 edition to earn automatic qualification for 2023. Thus, they will face hosts Kenya – who finished third in the 2022 edition – in the Quarterfinal on April 22, 2023.
This is a repeat of the 2022 quarterfinal when Uganda entered as the lowest-ranked team and Kenya as the defending champions.
Kenya beat Uganda 55-10 in the heavily one-sided match played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
Full Quarterfinal Fixtures:
- Zimbabwe vs Cote d’Ivoire
- Namibia vs Zambia
- Madagascar vs Tunisia
- Kenya vs Uganda
Current holders Zimbabwe, who beat Namibia in the 2022 final, begin their title defence against Cote d’Ivoire. Cote d’Ivoire beat Senegal in the pre-qualifier tournament earlier this year.