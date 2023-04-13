Uganda is now in its fourth year since returning to international age-grade rugby; the second year in the top tier of Rugby Africa’s U20 boys/men’s championship – the Barthes Trophy.

Uganda finished sixth in the 2022 edition to earn automatic qualification for 2023. Thus, they will face hosts Kenya – who finished third in the 2022 edition – in the Quarterfinal on April 22, 2023.

This is a repeat of the 2022 quarterfinal when Uganda entered as the lowest-ranked team and Kenya as the defending champions.

Kenya beat Uganda 55-10 in the heavily one-sided match played at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Mark the date! Enjoy a full day of rugby as the #U20BarthesTrophy kicks off with quarterfinal action on Saturday 22 April 2023 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.



🎟️REGULAR: Ksh 100

🎟️VIP: Ksh 1000



Don't miss out! pic.twitter.com/tFePbTVbNK — Kenya Rugby (@OfficialKRU) April 12, 2023

Full Quarterfinal Fixtures:

Zimbabwe vs Cote d’Ivoire

Namibia vs Zambia

Madagascar vs Tunisia

Kenya vs Uganda

Current holders Zimbabwe, who beat Namibia in the 2022 final, begin their title defence against Cote d’Ivoire. Cote d’Ivoire beat Senegal in the pre-qualifier tournament earlier this year.